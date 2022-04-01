Australia launches $1 billion program to “vaccinate” BABIES and young children for covid

The Australian government has extended its national vaccine rollout for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to include $1 billion of additional funding for injecting young children and babies.

While the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) has only recommended the injections for children five years of age and older, Australian politicians have decided that they know better what the immune systems of little ones require.

“The global pandemic is not over,” declared Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, a self-proclaimed expert in immunology, during a recent budget speech.

As of now, no country on earth has approved Fauci Flu shots for children under age five. Australia would be the first to do so, and it would piggyback on an extension of the country’s medical insurance system.

Once international trials have been completed, Australia is planning to rush straight into getting as many shots into as many little arms as possible, as quickly as possible.

Another $4.2 billion has been allotted in Australia’s budget for other ongoing plandemicmeasures, including “treatments” for patients and support for general practitioners (GPs), elderly care providers, and hospitals.

More personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid antigen tests will be bought and sent all across the country, padding the pockets of the manufacturers of these items.

Australia wants to kill off all its innocent children

Another $69 million has been designated to be spent over the course of two years for the Japanese Encephalitis Virus national plan, which includes purchasing 135,000 doses of vaccine for this disease.

Total health spending for the 2022-23 fiscal year will amount to $105.9 billion, which is 16.8 percent of Australia’s total expenditures. This is actually down from $111.5 billion last financial year when more money was poured into COVID “emergency response” measures.

A total of $333 million is being funneled into “women’s health” schemes, along with $6.6 million for surgery to repair abdominal separation after pregnancy. Previously, this procedure was considered to be cosmetic, even though not getting it done leaves women in pain.

Other measures include funding for cheaper pharmaceuticals, money for increased cancer “research,” and other allotments for the care of elderly folks.

The biggest and most disturbing piece of the budget, however, is that $1 billion in cash for children’s COVID jabs, which Australia wants to make history with by being the first in the world to dispense their contents into toddlers, infants, and close-to-newborn babies.

It is important to keep in mind that a study from last fall found that nine times out of 10, pregnant women who take COVID “vaccines” themselves end up losing their babies during the first trimester.

One would think that this might deter the “authorities” from trying to push the very same shots on babies who successfully make it out of the womb. Perhaps the goal is to eliminate that remaining one child out of 10 that successfully makes it into this evil world?

Another thing that suggests malfeasance with this plan is the fact that children have a zero percent chance of dying from COVID. Children and babies do not need any chemical injections in order to live healthy, vibrant, COVID-free lives, in other words.

“This is frightening,” wrote one reader at The Age. “Both my kids have had COVID (3 & 5) and it was nothing compared to other viruses they’ve brought home from preschool.”

“Why would any parent risk the huge list of side effects and injuries that are now coming out? The potential risks far outweigh any potential benefit equation.”

Another agreed, pointing out that it is “worrying” to ponder the potential side effects that young children and babies will incur because of this program.

Ethan Huff

