Moderna, NIAID, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation helped develop SARS-CoV-2 and launched predatory vaccine experiments long before COVID-19

The psychopathic plot behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to unravel, with incriminating new evidence linking Moderna, the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to predatory bioweapon and vaccine development.

Six years prior to COVID-19, these entities conspired to develop a genetic sequence that could be inserted into a virus to cause a new, novel coronavirus disease. These entities also prepared a consortium of experimental, mRNA injections (modeled after the bioweapon) that could be used to exploit and profit from human populations. These “COVID-19 vaccines” were developed and transferred before the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the causative agent for COVID-19. These “COVID-19 vaccines” were prepared long before global health authorities even declared a “worldwide pandemic.”

Gates Foundation created Moderna to experiment on human genetics for years to come

How did Bill Gates predict a future pandemic years prior to the COVID-19 scandal? How did Bill Gates know that 2020 would be a great year to invest in new vaccines? Why was Bill Gates so adamant about locking down the economy and holding people hostage in their homes?

Back in 2016, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation granted $20 million to a little-known biotech company named Moderna. The funds were used to support their “initial project related to the evaluation of antibody combination in a pre-clinical setting as well as the conduct of a first in human Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential mRNA medicine.”

Under the framework agreement, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation granted Moderna up to $100 million in funding for “follow-on projects” that can only be approved by the Gates Foundation. As part of the agreement, Moderna is obligated to grant the Gates Foundation certain non-exclusive licenses. These non-exclusive licenses allow the Gates Foundation to exploit the mRNA technologies created by Moderna to allow other licensees to profit from this same intellectual property. Bill and Melinda Gates are therefore profiting from the Moderna mRNA injections that they funded. These inventions were developed long before COVID-19, and were even launched before a global pandemic was declared.

In fact, Moderna was used as a vessel to patent precise genetic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon. Scientists from Switzerland, India, Italy, and the United States published a paper showing that Moderna patented a specific 19-code nucleotide sequence that gave SARS-CoV-2 its enhanced properties for infectivity. The authors wrote that there is only a one in three trillion chance that this 19-code nucleotide sequence would appear naturally and contain the unique furin cleavage site.

Moderna patented that gene sequence (US9587003B2) on February 4, 2016. These Moderna patents also include US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, and US9301993B2 from December 16, 2013. The enhanced coronavirus was developed six years prior to COVID-19, and was rapidly generated with funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The final codon patented by Moderna is as follows: “CTCCTCGGCGGGCA.” The CGG coded Furin Cleavage site is as follows: “CCTCGGCGGGCACGT.” These sequences do not occur naturally in viruses, but they do occur naturally in cows, plants, bacteria and humans. Since bacteria cannot naturally insert their genes into viruses, there is only one way this precise bacterial DNA could end up inside the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It could only be inserted through laboratory interference using precision gain-of-function techniques such as serial passage or no-see-um manipulations.

Moderna and NIAID transferred mRNA vaccine candidates to UNC before the causative agent was officially identified for the Wuhan outbreaks

In the beginning of the COVID-19 scandal, a pneumonia of “unknown cause” was discovered on December 31, 2019. On January 9, 2020, the WHO determined that the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan China was the result of a new causative agent, SARS-CoV-2. Astonishingly, mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed by Moderna were transferred to the University of North Carolina three weeks prior (on December 12, 2019). It had been several years since a coronavirus posed a threat to humans, yet Moderna was ready with a “vaccine” to respond to outbreaks in Wuhan, China before a causative agent could be identified, before a pandemic could be quantified.

A confidential agreement between Moderna and Fauci’s NIAID, (dated December 12, 2019) agreed to transfer “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates” to recipients at UNC. The NIH, the FDA and the CDC were all in on it, too. Ralph Baric and Jacqueline Quay signed the agreement on Dec 12th and Dec 16th, respectively. It was also signed on December 12, 2019 by NIAID representatives Amy F. Petrik and Barney Graham. Moderna’s investigator, Sunny Himansu, and Moderna’s Deputy General Counsel Shaun Ryan also signed the mRNA vaccine transfer agreement on December 17, 2019.

The genetic sequences, the patented evidence and the time stamps for vaccine transfers point to the reality that there was a well-funded conspiracy behind COVID-19. There was a predatory vaccine development program that relied on the intentional release of a bioweapon and subsequent lock downs and medical tyranny. Since this collusion began, Moderna has profited billions from this predatory vaccine development and pharmaceutical racketeering. Several licensees have also taken advantage of this mRNA technology, which was originally funded and approved by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and forced onto populations using the NIAID and Fauci’s human rights violations.

