Corrupt FDA trying to ban NAC, which detoxifies the body and wards off COVID

Because of how effective it is against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and presumably other bioweapons, n-acetyl-cysteine (NAC) is in the crosshairs of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is trying to ban it.
A powerful antioxidant (you can learn more about it in one of our earlier articles), NAC helps to detoxify the body of harmful compounds, including potentially the spike proteins associated with the Fauci Flu.
The first phase of detoxification involves oxidizing harmful toxins in order to break them down and move them through the body’s detoxification pathways. Consuming foods that are rich in antioxidants, such as B vitamins, vitamin C, and magnesium, helps to activate these pathways.
The second phase of detoxification involves actually moving the broken-down toxins out of the body. This is where NAC (and glutathione, which is made by NAC) come into play.
“NAC is a selective immune system enhancer, and, as mentioned above, helps remove free radicals, which contribute to neurogenerative diseases and aging,” explains the Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH-USA).
“NAC is also a precursor to glutathione, one of the body’s most important antioxidants. Glutathione plays crucial roles in human health, particularly in detoxification.”
Call or write your representatives and tell them to stop the FDA from banning NAC
The FDA’s argument against NAC is that it was supposedly a “drug” before it was ever a supplement. Truth be told, NAC is a naturally occurring nutrient, despite what the FDA claims.
Even so, Big Pharma wants to turn NAC into an expensive drug using a new indication. And since the pharmaceutical industry has deep pockets, the FDA is attempting to pull NAC from the supplement market.
“This is outrageous on a number of fronts,” ANH-USA maintains. “Consider that NAC is used in hospitals to treat acetaminophen poisoning precisely because it helps detoxify – yet the FDA threatens to remove NAC as a supplement and make it harder for consumers to obtain?”
In order to actually ban NAC, the FDA would have to willfully misinterpret the law as directed by the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, also known as DSHEA.
That law states that if an ingredient is investigated as a drug before it is sold as a supplement or a “new supplement” notification has been filed, then that substance cannot be designated as a supplement.
“But DSHEA is not supposed to have a retroactive effect; that is, the law going forward from DSHEA’s enactment is, if an ingredient is studied as a drug after 1994, and that ingredient wasn’t sold as a supplement before studied, it cannot be a supplement,” ANH-USA further reveals.
“It would be unfair and inconsistent with Congressional intent to retroactively apply this provision to all substances studied as drugs since drug approval began. Otherwise, supplements that were legal before 1994 (like NAC) and sold for decades can suddenly and absurdly become illegal.”
Because NAC is a critical nutrient for many things beyond just covid, helping to protect our bodies against a constant onslaught of toxins and pollutants from a variety of sources, it is imperative that the FDA be stopped from banning it.
ANH-USA has created an Action Alert page through which you can write to Congress and urge its members to block the FDA from implementing a ban.
“This is a direct threat to a supplement that many integrative doctors and patients rely on to address a variety of health conditions,” ANH-USA warns. “We cannot let the FDA get away with removing these supplements from the market.”
Sources include:
ANH-USA.org
DrEddyMD.com
