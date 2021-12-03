Lawsuit filed in India’s high court against Bill Gates and others over COVID-19 vaccine death

A lawsuit has been filed with a high court in India in a case involving a 23-year-old man who died shortly after getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to a website for the Indian Bar Association, a group of lawyers working toward bringing greater accountability and transparency in Indian judiciary. The suit names Bill Gates, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, and other governmental leaders and officials.

They report: “The deceased took the Covishield vaccine by believing in the false narrative that the vaccine is completely safe and also owing to the compliance requirement set by the Railways that only double vaccinated people would be allowed to travel.”

The suit is seeking the equivalent of $134 million in compensation, with an interim compensation of $13.4 million. It also asks for a polygraph and narcotics test to be administered to the accused parties, including Gates.

The suit maintains that the deceased’s consent for the vaccine was obtained under deception, which is a civil and criminal offense in India. Gates and Poonawalla were named as partners in manufacturing the vaccine. Individuals who allow their products to be falsely marketed can also be held liable in India.

The Serum Institute of India received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation through GAVI Alliance to carry out phase 2 and 3 testing of the vaccine in India. Poonawalla personally tweeted a public thanks to Gates and his foundation, writing last August: “I would like to thank @BillGates, @gatesfoundation, @GaviSeth for this key partnership of risk sharing and manufacturing of a 100 million doses, which will also ensure equitable access at an affordable price to many countries around the world.”

Government committee admitted Indian dentist died from vaccine side effects

An Indian governmental committee recently admitted that a 33-year-old dentist died from side effects of Covishield after her family insisted on an investigation. Dr. Snehal Lunawat died from cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, thrombocytopenia and bleeding in the brain, something her brother said matched other deadly incidents that have been linked to the AstraZeneca jab.

When the family contacted the Serum Institute of India to inform them that she was in critical condition following the jab, and the company denied any link to the vaccine and told them to contact their doctor. No further follow-up was carried out.

Her brother said her death was not properly reported by India’s national Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) vaccine monitoring system. The family ended up approaching the World Health Organization to launch an investigation. Eventually, an AEFI committee acknowledged that Dr. Lunawat died from a rare blood clotting event after getting the vaccine.

According to the AEFI report, she died from “right transverse sinus thrombosis with right temporal haemorrhagic infarct, right, posterior frontal haemorrhagic infarct with thrombocytopaenia.”

Study shows blood clots from AstraZeneca jab have 22% mortality rate

A study published in August in the New England Journal of Medicine that analyzed blood clotting with low platelet levels associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine found that the overall mortality rate from this side effect was 22 percent. Eighty (80) percent of the patients in the study who experienced this effect were younger than 60.

The researchers wrote: “We have found that it often affects young, otherwise healthy vaccine recipients and that it is associated with a high mortality.”

In response, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said that this side effect is “extremely rare and treatable” – unless, of course, you’re one of the 22 percent of the people in the study who died from it.

Vaccine makers have been granted a rare blanket immunity from lawsuits related to COVID-19 vaccine side effects in the U.S. under the PREP Act, so it will be interesting to see if any of them are held accountable for the damage caused by their shots in other countries.

Cassie B.

