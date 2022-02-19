Vaccine die-off: Fully vaccinated and triple-vaccinated deaths skyrocket

New data released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed that deaths among those who received the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines skyrocketed in January – with 80 percent of all deaths seen in the fully vaccinated.

Cases have dropped in the last month in all age groups, but vaccinated people have accounted for the majority of them.

According to the PHS report, the double vaccinated accounted for the majority of cases from December 11, 2021 until January 8, with 145,890. The triple-vaccinated (those who have gotten their booster shots) accounted for the majority of cases from January 8 until February 4, with 46,951. (Related: EXTERMINATION machine unmasked: Why vaccinated people are making HEALTHY people sick, Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon.)

Mainstream media and the government have been telling people that when it comes to hospitalizations, those who have had their shots will get mild infections and are less likely to be hospitalized with the virus. However, the new data showed that this was a lie.

Based on the PHS data, the unvaccinated are doing much better when it comes to hospitalizations. The PHS data showed that hospitalizations among the unvaccinated fell by 24 percent in January compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, hospitalizations among the triple vaccinated increased by 88 percent.

There had been 40 recorded deaths among the triple vaccinated between December 4 through 31, 2021, but the number skyrocketed to 238 from January 1 to 28. That was a 495 percent increase in deaths among those who have gotten their COVID-19 booster shots, compared to only a 30 percent increase in deaths among the unvaccinated population at the same time – 46 in December and 60 in January.

Statistical evidence and data also showed that the vaccines do not appear to be working in the manner that people were told, which led to the question: What is the real purpose of these shots? (Related: BOMBSHELL: HHS documents admit the CDC has never isolated any “covid-19 virus” … PCR tests nothing but instrument NOISE … the global HOAX is rapidly unraveling.)

Vaccine as bioweapon

Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee turned whistleblower, pointed to the documentation of a lipid particle maker’s website that showed graphene oxide is present in the vaccines. Graphene oxide is a single atomic layered material that can create graphene when chemically reduced.

Graphene is described as “the strongest, thinnest and most conductive material on earth.” Medical experts explained that this compound has been studied for multiple biomedical applications, including biosensors and drug delivery, and in certain amounts, can be toxic to humans.

In the case of using it in potential vaccines, it is believed not to be toxic to human cells. However, medical experts say that there are more studies and trials needed to determine whether or not the compound would be completely safe and effective for biomedical applications.

In the COVID-19 vaccine, Kingston said that it is being used to harm children worldwide. In an interview with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Kingston said: “This is nothing short of conspiring to commit aggravated assault and murder of children and adults through coercion. That’s what the FDA is doing. These are all criminal acts.”

Kingston also quoted the Pfizer vaccine’s August 23 approval letter, which said that there is a risk of myocarditis as a side effect of the vaccine, with the approval letter stating it as one of the “known serious risk” of the jab. “They are intentionally inflicting harm, inflammation, morbidity and mortality upon our children and our military.”

She also believes that there is a more sinister goal for the vaccine.

Ardis himself said that the FDA advisers who voted yes to injecting the vaccines into young children should be held accountable. “It is what it is – crimes against all humanity. This is maiming and murdering on a grand scale,” he said.

Watch the video below for more information about vaccine deaths.

https://www.brighteon.com/161f5e2c-09b6-42eb-83aa-0c130813d536

This video is from the harrier808 channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

