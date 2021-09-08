BUSTED: Scripted Covid propaganda reveals how nearly all American doctors are just puppets of the corrupt American Medical Association and the Vaccine Industrial Complex

You haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen the AMA’s “Interview Response Formula” and “Controlled Response” script specifically written to train all the puppet MDs in America how to brainwash everyone into getting toxic, spike-protein bioweapon injections for the lab-made China Flu. This absolutely corrupt, complete propaganda-ridden guide to “Covid-19 Language Swaps” tells doctors EXACTLY what to say, word for word, in order to con vaccine skeptics into getting billions of spike proteins injected, so they too can infect and damage their blood and organs, permanently. Clients for life is what they call it in the sick care industry of America, and this is not a joke or a hoax. This is the AMA.

The AMA has doctored an “interview response formula” so doctors never have to think for a second how to answer tough questions to which the AMA does NOT want Americans getting proper answers. Brilliant doctors who survived eight years of medical school plus residencies are forced to “swap” lies for actual answers and to swap propaganda and buzz words for facts in order to trick Americans into full pandemic submission, loss of their civil liberties, and loss of all personal medical choice and rights, forever.

The truth would shock everyone nearly to death. This is planned. This is a controlled and coordinated response. This is communism and medical tyranny hosted by the American Medical Association. This is criminal. This is the AMA Covid-19 Guide for promoting misinformation about all things vaccine related, included social media posts, memes, questions in private groups, and even lies about clinical trials and safety.

Doctors are instructed in writing by the AMA to lump in every single hospitalization as part of total “death rates” from Covid

Using results from a conducted poll, the AMA believes if they force medical doctors to use certain diction, they can distort the thinking of people who are doubting vaccines, and lessen their (severe) “perceived partisanship” in order to get more skeptics (people who know better) shot up with billions of heart-straining spike proteins.

Instead of doctors referring to illegal home quarantining as a “lockdown,” doctors should use propaganda and refer to it as a “stay-at-home order.” When speaking or writing anything about unconstitutional provisions like Covid orders, controls, directives or mandates, the AMA tells doctors to say “Covid protocols” instead. This is how the AMA gets millions of Americans to comply with medical tyranny and mass experimentation, with minimal resistance.

That’s just the beginning. Doctors are now supposed to substitute the word ‘pandemic’ for anything that talks about ‘Coronavirus’ or ‘Covid-19.’ They are to call hospitalization rates deaths — and that’s blatantly lying about hospitalization rates as opposed to death rates. That would mean that every person who checks into a hospital anywhere in the USA is now a Covid death statistic. Hospitalization rates are NOT the same thing as death rates, and “death” rates aren’t even the same as Covid death rates, so it’s lies piled on top of lies.

Remember, these are instructions for doctors using language swaps as propaganda to spread the fear-based pandemic and sell everyone possible on getting dangerous, dirty vaccines. No doubt every American doctor (and most hospital staff) must sit through long training seminars and ‘continued education’ for the Nazi-style plandemic and proper propaganda use, as the following AMA guide spells out in clear, concise language.

This propaganda guide is called “best practices” by the AMA, and is to be used by every American doctor when providing guidance or media commentary for Covid-19

The insidious AMA is literally, in writing, telling doctors that these lies and propaganda-based “Covid-19 language swaps” can be “leveraged for interviews and other external engagements.” This is their new interview response formula. Doctors are told to “stay on message” and practice these lies ahead of time. They are to “speak slowly, clearly” in order to make the lies sound real, as if they were organizing thoughts of their own.

All of the American doctors are also instructed by the AMA to take credit for all work, discoveries and research by any doctors and scientists around the world, by swapping the phrase “the world’s leading experts” to “America’s leading experts.”

Instead of “operation warp speed” call it “standard process” to un-Trump it and falsely make this mass medical experiment somehow sound safe.

Instead of science-based, fact-based or medicine-based, call all things Covid “fact-based,” because if anyone looks at the science, they’ll know the doctors are lying, and that PCR tests are fake, masks cause bacterial infections, and the vaccines cause blood clotting and ADE (compromised immunity and autoimmune disorders).

According to the AMA, this is all to “mitigate perceived partisanship” in Covid-19 messaging and conversations. In other words, make it look like we’re all in this together, even when most doctors quietly refuse vaccines, chemotherapy and prescription medications for themselves (but that’s all quickly coming to an end also under the AMA/Biden Tyranny).

The American Medical Association does not want any doctors thinking for themselves and going “off the record,” meaning off script. If the answer to a question is not already scripted by the AMA, then doctors are instructed to reply, “no comment” (that’s the #2 language swap instruction under ‘DON’Ts.’

The AMA also instructs doctors to utilize scare tactics as “calls to action,” including warning people who refuse vaccines that they can suffer from acute liver injury, disabilities and septic shock, and to use imagery to strengthen this fear-based propaganda. Yet, the Covid vaccines themselves cause disabilities and liver injury, as billions of spike proteins invade cleansing organs, the lungs, the heart and the brain, by causing damage to endothelial and epithelial tissues inside blood vessels.

Corrupt AMA instructs American doctors to polish their social profiles and actively solicit positive reviews

The AMA says the best way to bury negative reviews is to drown them in (fake) positive ones that are drummed up through solicitation. This is part of the “game plan” for doctors and their staff, because the pandemic is like a game, where the losers all take the blood-clotting bioweapon jabs, while the winners laugh in back rooms and at training seminars that teach them how to sling propaganda and lies about Covid.

When doctors get horrible reviews on a business page or Facebook, the AMA says just simply flip reviews on or off, accordingly, while establishing “boilerplate responses” (standard, pre-scripted lies and language swaps) for all staff members who manage doctor profiles. That’s why no American should ever trust the AMA, FDA or CDC, because they all have scripted lies for selling America on a plandemic that pushes dangerous, blood-clotting, contaminated inoculations as “vaccinations.”

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and socialism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

