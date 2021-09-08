Early samples collected from Wuhan covid patients show GMO viruses were sent from Canadian lab

Dr. Steven Quay, a Seattle-based physician-scientist and former faculty member at the Stanford University School of Medicine, has uncovered new evidence of two genetically modified (GMO) viruses in patient samples collected from Wuhan, China, during the early days of the plandemic.

The patients from whom the samples were collected had “unidentified pneumonia disease,” according to December 2019 reports. Their samples were uploaded into GenBank, a genetic sequence database on the website of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), where researchers were able to examine them for evidence of SARS-CoV-2.

Based on what we knew at the time and have since learned about the plandemic, Chinese military researchers infiltrated Canadian research labs and engineered synthetic viruses that they then shipped off to China back in Spring of 2019. Not even a year later, the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared out of nowhere and became the global freak show we are still dealing with today.

“We started fishing inside for weird things,” Quay told The Epoch Times about his research on the samples. “We found genetic manipulation of the Nipah virus, which is more lethal than Ebola,” he further explained, Nipah being a type of the Henipah virus.

It would appear as though these Henipah viruses may have contaminated other experiments on what has come to be known as “covid.” That contamination then made its way across the pond to Asia, where it seems to have merged with Chinese Germs to become a global “pandemic.”

Does SARS-CoV-2 really exist, or is it some other genetically modified abomination under a different name?

Dr. Joe Wang, Ph.D., who formerly spearheaded a vaccine development program for SARS in Canada with one of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies, verified Quay’s findings. After examining the evidence and replicating it, he confirmed that the Henipah virus is, in fact, present in the earliest known Chinese Virus samples.

The purpose of its presence, he says, was probably to develop a vaccine. This is corroborated by documents from the government of Canada showing that the samples were sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) for the stated purpose of “stock virus culturing.”

The samples were not, however, supposed to be genetically manipulated, which is what appears to have happened. Mad scientists either crossed them with the Fauci Flu, or perhaps their contents are the Fauci Flu under a different name, seeing as how SARS-CoV-2 has never actually been isolated and proven to exist.

Did Canada’s only Level 4 biosafety lab knowingly contribute to illegal gain of function research?

What is further interesting about this major scandal is the fact that Canadian authorities have remained mostly silent as to why two primary researchers at the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg, Canada’s only Level 4 (P4) biosafety laboratory where the controversial virus experiments had taken place, were fired.

The Canadian government has refused to release any details about the case, citing national security and privacy concerns. The only thing the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which runs the NML, has stated is that an “administrative matter” prompted the firing because of “possible breaches of security protocols.”

One of the terminated researchers, Xiangguo Qiu, had traveled to the WIV on numerous occasions in an official capacity to help train other researchers on Level 4 safety. These scientists were later determined to have collaborated with Chinese military researchers on deadly pathogens, one of them having also worked at the NML.

With the permission of the NML, shipments of both Henipah and Ebola were sent to the WIV, we now know. David Safronetz, chief of special pathogens at PHAC, told then-head of the NML Matthew Gilmour that the specimens would be shipped to the WIV because “I trust the lab,” were Safronetz’s words, in an email.

It was never specified by Safronetz what the samples would be used for in China, just that the purpose was “due to collaboration.”

“Historically, it’s also been easier to obtain material from us as opposed to U.S. labs,” Safronetz wrote in an email response to Gilmour when asked about the nature of the shipment. “I don’t think other, closer labs have the ability to ship these materials.”

Canadian members of parliament (MPs) have repeatedly asked the NML management if it was known what the samples were for and whether or not they knew if the samples would be used to conduct illegal gain of function research in China.

According to Guillaume Poliquin, the NML’s acting scientific director general, the samples were only sent after the lab received “reassurance” that no gain of function research was to take place, despite the WIV having “a history of theft and lies,” according to conservative MP John Williamson.

Much like Tony Fauci, who lied under oath to Congress about his contributions to illegal gain of function research, it would appear as though Canada was also complicit in the scheme. One wonders how much deeper the rabbit hole goes in this apparently global conspiracy against humanity.

To keep up with the latest news about the Chinese Virus conspiracy, be sure to check out Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

