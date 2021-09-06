SHOCKER: Red Cross is warning all Americans that Covid-vaccinated humans are INELIGIBLE for donating plasma… does that mean their blood and organs are also contaminated with spike proteins?

Hospitals like to use certain plasma that is made up of antibodies from people who have recovered from the China flu to help new China flu victims recover, but the Covid vaccines wipe out those antibodies, rendering their plasma useless. That means only people who have NOT received the blood-clotting, spike protein injections can donate convalescent plasma to save the new China flu victims.

So now herd theory has completely flipped, where the vaccinated are hurting their own kind by becoming harmful donors, should their vaccinated “cohorts” need blood or organ transplants.

In other words, the Covid-19 vaccines, as admitted by the Red Cross themselves, wipes out any natural antibodies that any person’s body has created to fight Covid-19 or its variants, so those people cannot help others fighting and/or dying from the China flu.

So if America were to reach the 100 percent vaccinated goal that the tyrannical government wants to reach SO badly, then there would be nobody left who could donate plasma, blood or organs to anyone ever again, including their own offspring or family members with the same blood type.

Convalescent plasma is a therapy using antibodies from blood of people recovered from a disease to save other people from dying of the disease

Western Medicine is so corrupt that they’re willing to corrupt the blood of everyone who accepts vaccination for Covid to the extent that they can never safely donate plasma, blood or organs. Autopsies of patients who were vaccinated for Covid reveal billions, and sometimes trillions, of spike proteins spread throughout the entire body, including capillaries, the brain, the heart and vital cleansing organs like the pancreas, lungs, liver and kidneys (the most popular organ donations).

These organs and tissues are no longer fit to be donated to someone else, who’s body is likely to reject them as foreign pathogens or will simply not be able to use them because they’re already failing due to spike protein invasion.

The “survivor’s plasma” is useless and would be harmful and dangerous for surgeons to replace sick people’s organs with other sick people’s contaminated organs. The special proteins are now invaded, infected and damaged by toxic spike proteins. There will be no immunity built against Covid-19 from vaccines, as the vaccines wipe out your natural antibodies, as the Red Cross warns us.

More than 60% of all Americans have no clue their plasma, blood and organs are UNSAFE to donate due to spike protein pollution

Plasma makes up the largest part of your blood, carrying salts, water, enzymes, nutrients, hormones and proteins to parts of the body that require them to function. The plasma also acts as a ‘janitor’ that removes cell waste products from the body. Covid survivor’s plasma contains special proteins generated by the immune system, but that all ends now, as Covid-19 vaccine-injected humans now have blood that’s corrupted with billions of virus-mimicking spike proteins, completely unfit for donating plasma, blood or organs to anyone, anywhere.

To donate convalescent plasma to people suffering from Covid or those so weak already from cancer, diabetes or heart disease, individuals must have a prior diagnosis of Covid-19 but not have received even a single Covid vaccine. Who knows this right now? A few truth bloggers? Natural health advocates take heed. You may be the only humans left on earth that can ever donate blood or organs again, to anyone, ever.

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and socialism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts