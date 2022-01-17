It’s impossible to achieve immunization with intramuscular covid-19 vaccines because coronaviruses propagate intracellularly and in the mucus

All vaccines for covid-19 are DEAD UPON ARRIVAL because the vaccines augment antibodies in the deltoid muscles, bypassing the mucus and the mucous membranes, where coronaviruses actually attach and replicate. Any measurement of antibodies post-vaccination is all for naught. These vaccine-induced antibodies are produced in the muscle tissue, far from its target environment in the body. Furthermore, these short-lived antibodies cannot neutralize coronaviruses because they cannot travel inside the cells, where coronaviruses propagate. A proper immune response to coronaviruses should include an equal response from the T-cells. Currently, this is best achieved through a full humoral and adaptive immune response via natural infection.

Prevailing immunity comes through natural infection, in the mucus of the nose, and includes a full spectrum, T cell response

Over 9.5 billion doses of mRNA vaccine were delivered into the arms of people in 2021, yet infections continue to multiply, with case counts surpassing numbers recorded in 2020. Masks, vaccines and isolation have failed to stop a class of viruses that are endemic, are always mutating, and are best neutralized in the mucus of the mouth, nose, digestive tract and lungs. This biological reality has been ignored by the fear-mongering media and public health officials who fail to understand how the immune system works.

Not only are there anti-viral treatments and anti-inflammatory protocols to assist the innate immune response, but there are ways to thin mucus and prevent the thickening of the mucus so that the body can properly detect and eliminate viral threats. There are phytochemicals that thin the mucus to help the body respond to infections. Herbs such as mullein (Verbascum thapsus L.) are beneficial for the innate immune response. Isolated saponins from mullein (Ilwensisaponin A and C) are proven anti-inflammatory, anti-viral agents. There are foods that thicken mucus in the body, too. Upon infection, foods such as sugar and dairy can contribute to excess phlegm and complications in the respiratory tract.

Sterilizing immunity can only occur through natural infection because the exposure process must take place in the mucus as it was intended by nature. After the infection is neutralized, a durable response includes resident memory T and B cells along with neutralizing IgA antibodies. These forces stand ready where they are most needed, and they are poised to take on future infections in their early stages.

The human immune system is not a machine, programmed exclusively by vaccines

There is no doubt that the covid vaccine developers spent tremendous effort developing a correct code (for spike proteins), so the vaccines could elicit a response in humans and theoretically program immune-responsive cells. The vaccine makers also developed and optimized an efficient lipid nano-particle to deliver this program into the cells. Despite years of research into mRNA and lipid nano-particles, the vaccine makers missed the mark entirely with this vaccine because they did not study the best way to deliver this program to the human body. Vaccine makers needed more than a pinpoint solution; they needed more time to develop a holistic, full systems approach that focused on the delivery method. If the vaccine program is to be effective long term, it would need to target specific systems of the body that matter most for developing durable, longstanding immunity. Vaccine developers should be asking: How do we develop a durable immune response in the mucus, while equally activating T-cells?

Vaccine efficacy is promoted with absolutism, but a measurement of antibody levels in serum is only one small part of a much more intelligent system that includes mucus, mucous membranes, glands, the lymphatic system, cellular surveillance proteins, commensal microbes, T-cells, cytotoxic T-cells, and the T-Helper-1 and T-Helper-2 cellswhich work intracellularly to neutralize viruses like SARS-CoV-2. Vaccine makers trivialize the human immune system, giving off the impression that it is some programmable machine. The immune system is much more sophisticated than it is made out to be. The immune system contains many variables, and it differs from one person to the next.

Vaccine-induced antibodies are mostly useless because they circulate in the blood and away from the mucus – where they are actually needed. They also cannot work to the body’s benefit inside the cells, where virus replication actually occurs. As a general rule of thumb, antibodies are unable to bind with viruses that are replicating inside the cells. This is the job of the T-cells, which carry out the task of instructing infected cells to self-destruct.

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi (Germany) recently wrote about this systemic vaccine fallibility in a paper titled, “Why intramuscular COVID-19 vaccination must fail.” His conclusions were corroborated by Professor Edward J. Steele (Australia) in an interview titled, “The Origins of Covid-19 & Why the Vaccines Don’t Work.” Professor Michael W. Russel (US) wrote about this topic in an article titled, “Mucosal Immunity in COVID-19: A Neglected but Critical Aspect of SARS-CoV-2 Infection.” Intramuscular vaccines will not work for mucosal viruses, whether for influenza viruses or SARS-CoV-2 and its endless variants.

