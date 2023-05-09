Fauci, Trudeau and other covid tyrants backtrack their crimes against humanity, claim they never did anything wrong

Now that it is clear the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” is a sinking ship, major government figures like Tony Fauci, Justin Trudeau, and many others who aggressively pushed and enforced covid tyranny are backtracking and pretending as though they never did anything wrong.
In speaking last week to The New York Times, Fauci tried to argue that he never once pushed lockdowns, for instance, even though he is on record time and time again throughout the scamdemic suggesting that Americans needed to be imprisoned in their own homes to “stop the spread.”
“Show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down,” Fauci blathered arrogantly in response to questions. “Never. I never did.”
Fauci instead blamed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the lockdowns, even though it was he who issued the guidance that the CDC used to impose said lockdowns.
“I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the CDC’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that,” is how Fauci tried to reframe what actually happened, adding that he just so “happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations.”
(Related: Remember when Fauci tried to claim that the CDC should be above the law?)
The covid tyrannizers cannot be allowed to escape the justice they deserve for their crimes against humanity
Perhaps Fauci is just really old and suffering from dementia these days. This could explain why he is having a lot of trouble remembering all the things he said and did over the past three years, and why he is now trying to shift the blame onto others.
This is highly unlikely, of course, but it is otherwise inexplicable that this little public health elf expects Americans to just forget all the tyranny he imposed on the country for nearly three years straight.
As you may recall, Fauci publicly boasted in October of 2020 that he personally is the reason why President Donald Trump “shut the country down,” adding that “this was way before” there were even any major clusters of “cases” in New York City.
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union head Randi Weingarten is another covid tyrannizer who appeared again and again throughout the plandemic to argue in favor of masking children for many hours every day. Like Fauci, Weingarten is now trying to pretend that she never did any of these things.
“We spent every day from February [2020] on trying to get schools open,” Weingarten recently tried to claim before Congress, lying to our representatives just like Fauci lied to the Times.
It turns out that Weingarten stood in the way of schools reopening, insisting that they remain shut down, and that children stay masked, for as long as possible. Who is a worse liar: Weingarten or Fauci?
Then we have Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also lied last week to the public that he never forced anyone to get “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu. Somehow, Trudeau has conveniently forgotten about the Trucker Convoys that protested his covid jab mandates.
“This is precisely why the public’s trust in government has fallen off a cliff during the pandemic,” maintains Michael Chamberlain, director of Protect the Public’s Trust, a group that pushes for more transparency and impartiality in government.
Chamberlain added in a statement to the independent media that Fauci, Weingarten, Trudeau, and the rest of their ilk are now engaged in gaslighting by “trying to convince the American public that they did and said exactly the opposite of what they actually did and said.”
As justice slowly descends on the covid tyrants, we will keep you abreast of the latest at Tyranny.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheEpochTimes.com
NaturalNews.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc
The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd