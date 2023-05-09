Fauci, Trudeau and other covid tyrants backtrack their crimes against humanity, claim they never did anything wrong

Now that it is clear the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” is a sinking ship, major government figures like Tony Fauci, Justin Trudeau, and many others who aggressively pushed and enforced covid tyranny are backtracking and pretending as though they never did anything wrong.

In speaking last week to The New York Times, Fauci tried to argue that he never once pushed lockdowns, for instance, even though he is on record time and time again throughout the scamdemic suggesting that Americans needed to be imprisoned in their own homes to “stop the spread.”

“Show me a school that I shut down and show me a factory that I shut down,” Fauci blathered arrogantly in response to questions. “Never. I never did.”

Fauci instead blamed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the lockdowns, even though it was he who issued the guidance that the CDC used to impose said lockdowns.

“I gave a public-health recommendation that echoed the CDC’s recommendation, and people made a decision based on that,” is how Fauci tried to reframe what actually happened, adding that he just so “happened to be perceived as the personification of the recommendations.”

(Related: Remember when Fauci tried to claim that the CDC should be above the law?)

The covid tyrannizers cannot be allowed to escape the justice they deserve for their crimes against humanity

Perhaps Fauci is just really old and suffering from dementia these days. This could explain why he is having a lot of trouble remembering all the things he said and did over the past three years, and why he is now trying to shift the blame onto others.

This is highly unlikely, of course, but it is otherwise inexplicable that this little public health elf expects Americans to just forget all the tyranny he imposed on the country for nearly three years straight.

As you may recall, Fauci publicly boasted in October of 2020 that he personally is the reason why President Donald Trump “shut the country down,” adding that “this was way before” there were even any major clusters of “cases” in New York City.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union head Randi Weingarten is another covid tyrannizer who appeared again and again throughout the plandemic to argue in favor of masking children for many hours every day. Like Fauci, Weingarten is now trying to pretend that she never did any of these things.

“We spent every day from February [2020] on trying to get schools open,” Weingarten recently tried to claim before Congress, lying to our representatives just like Fauci lied to the Times.

It turns out that Weingarten stood in the way of schools reopening, insisting that they remain shut down, and that children stay masked, for as long as possible. Who is a worse liar: Weingarten or Fauci?

Then we have Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also lied last week to the public that he never forced anyone to get “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu. Somehow, Trudeau has conveniently forgotten about the Trucker Convoys that protested his covid jab mandates.

“This is precisely why the public’s trust in government has fallen off a cliff during the pandemic,” maintains Michael Chamberlain, director of Protect the Public’s Trust, a group that pushes for more transparency and impartiality in government.

Chamberlain added in a statement to the independent media that Fauci, Weingarten, Trudeau, and the rest of their ilk are now engaged in gaslighting by “trying to convince the American public that they did and said exactly the opposite of what they actually did and said.”

As justice slowly descends on the covid tyrants, we will keep you abreast of the latest at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

