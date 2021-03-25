State abducts six-year-old girl after mother seen not wearing mask while dropping her off at school

A New York City judge has ordered that a six-year-old girl be removed from her mother’s custody after the mother was seen dropping the child off at school without a face covering.

Dr. Micheline Epstein, a family physician, was reportedly not wearing a mask while standing on a public street in front of the Birch Wathen Lenox School where her daughter is a student. This prompted a school nurse as well as a school security guard to start harassing Epstein, ordering her to cover her mouth and nose immediately.

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseEpstein attempted to explain to the school employees that her daughter was already masked and inside the building, but it was no use. The nurse, a woman, started aggressively shouting at Epstein to affix a Chinese virus hijab to her face or else incur harsh consequences.

“The next thing I know, my daughter is taken away from me,” Epstein tearfully explained during a phone call with reporters about what happened next.

Jeff Guttenplan, Epstein’s boyfriend, explained that nobody got physical – “she just refused to wear the mask,” he said about his girlfriend’s horrific encounter with the Birch Wathen Lenox School’s mask fascists.

Epstein was eventually able to leave the scene, but not long after she received a letter from the pricy college preparatory school informing Epstein that she would no longer be allowed to pick up her daughter from school or drop her off there. The letter was also sent to Epstein’s estranged husband, with whom she had shared custody of the child, as well as to the attorneys representing both parties.

Epstein’s divorce situation is a bitter one, which explains why her ex-husband proceeded to use the mask situation as leverage to request an emergency hearing for full custody of the child. Justice Matthew F. Cooper sided with Epstein’s ex-husband while berating Epstein for not following Anthony Fauci’s mask recommendations.

“She’s the love of my life,” Epstein told The Gateway Pundit (TGP) while trying, but failing, to hold back tears. “It’s horrible. Please help us.”

Are you okay with this, America? Or are you going to do something about it?

Epstein currently has to work three jobs to pay not only for her daughter’s expenses but also for the six lawyers she has had to hire to try to fight the state-sanctioned kidnapping of her child.

Last Tuesday, which was her daughter’s sixth birthday, Epstein was forbidden from seeing or contacting the child. She is now allowed only two supervised visitation days per week with her daughter, and is also required to be masked at all times, even in her own home.

If you would like to contact Judge Cooper to let him know your thoughts, you can do so at mcooper@nycourts.gov. You can also support Epstein’s efforts to fight this tyranny by checking out her GiveSendGo fundraiser.

“The only thing I want is for people to stand up already and stop with this nonsense,” Epstein added during her call with TGP.

Since Wuhan flu masks do not even work, not to mention the fact that children have zero risk of “catching” the virus and becoming ill, this heinous saga is clearly all about compliance and not about keeping anyone safe from Chinese germs.

“Doxx the judge, his wife and kids,” wrote one TGP commenter. “Destroy his life. This has got to end.”

“This is stunning how rapidly the Dystopian State is taking control,” responded another.

Many others expressed similar sentiments, noting that far-leftists are the “architects” of this type of tyranny, which “demands from its subjects either total conformism or total destruction.”

“Leftists are truly evil,” this same person wrote.

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mask tyranny can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.