State abducts six-year-old girl after mother seen not wearing mask while dropping her off at school

A New York City judge has ordered that a six-year-old girl be removed from her mother’s custody after the mother was seen dropping the child off at school without a face covering.

Dr. Micheline Epstein, a family physician, was reportedly not wearing a mask while standing on a public street in front of the Birch Wathen Lenox School where her daughter is a student. This prompted a school nurse as well as a school security guard to start harassing Epstein, ordering her to cover her mouth and nose immediately.

Epstein attempted to explain to the school employees that her daughter was already masked and inside the building, but it was no use. The nurse, a woman, started aggressively shouting at Epstein to affix a Chinese virus hijab to her face or else incur harsh consequences.

“The next thing I know, my daughter is taken away from me,” Epstein tearfully explained during a phone call with reporters about what happened next.

Jeff Guttenplan, Epstein’s boyfriend, explained that nobody got physical – “she just refused to wear the mask,” he said about his girlfriend’s horrific encounter with the Birch Wathen Lenox School’s mask fascists.

Epstein was eventually able to leave the scene, but not long after she received a letter from the pricy college preparatory school informing Epstein that she would no longer be allowed to pick up her daughter from school or drop her off there. The letter was also sent to Epstein’s estranged husband, with whom she had shared custody of the child, as well as to the attorneys representing both parties.

Epstein’s divorce situation is a bitter one, which explains why her ex-husband proceeded to use the mask situation as leverage to request an emergency hearing for full custody of the child. Justice Matthew F. Cooper sided with Epstein’s ex-husband while berating Epstein for not following Anthony Fauci’s mask recommendations.

“She’s the love of my life,” Epstein told The Gateway Pundit (TGP) while trying, but failing, to hold back tears. “It’s horrible. Please help us.”

Are you okay with this, America? Or are you going to do something about it?

Epstein currently has to work three jobs to pay not only for her daughter’s expenses but also for the six lawyers she has had to hire to try to fight the state-sanctioned kidnapping of her child.

Last Tuesday, which was her daughter’s sixth birthday, Epstein was forbidden from seeing or contacting the child. She is now allowed only two supervised visitation days per week with her daughter, and is also required to be masked at all times, even in her own home.

If you would like to contact Judge Cooper to let him know your thoughts, you can do so at mcooper@nycourts.gov. You can also support Epstein’s efforts to fight this tyranny by checking out her GiveSendGo fundraiser.

“The only thing I want is for people to stand up already and stop with this nonsense,” Epstein added during her call with TGP.

Since Wuhan flu masks do not even work, not to mention the fact that children have zero risk of “catching” the virus and becoming ill, this heinous saga is clearly all about compliance and not about keeping anyone safe from Chinese germs.

“Doxx the judge, his wife and kids,” wrote one TGP commenter. “Destroy his life. This has got to end.”

“This is stunning how rapidly the Dystopian State is taking control,” responded another.

Many others expressed similar sentiments, noting that far-leftists are the “architects” of this type of tyranny, which “demands from its subjects either total conformism or total destruction.”

“Leftists are truly evil,” this same person wrote.

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) mask tyranny can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts