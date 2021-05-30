Papers, please: Oregon demands that residents show “proof of vaccination” in order to live life

In order to take off your mask in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown is demanding that everyone get injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and show proof on demand.

Much like how the Nazis would yell out “papers, please!” to people on the street, Oregon politicians want everyone to show “proof of vaccination” before entering the grocery store, school building, brewery, and wherever else people go to live their lives.

Oregon’s Health Authority announced a new edict explaining that Oregonians will either have to get vaccinated and prove it in order to join the “new normal,” or else forever wear a mask anytime they go inside a building.

While the rest of the United States adopts an “honor system” approach that more closely aligns with the Constitution, Oregon is demanding total obedience to medical fascism – so much for “tolerance” and “inclusion.”

“Oregon will allow people to go maskless outside but will require them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – and be able to prove it – to forgo masks in most public indoor settings,” the Oregonian reported.

In case you missed it, Oregonians only just recently obtained “permission” from their government to not wear a mask outside. Now, in order to go inside without a mask, they must get jabbed for the China Virus.

“A business, employer or faith institution that has a policy for requesting and checking for proof of vaccination and requests and reviews proof of vaccination may permit fully vaccinated individuals with proof of vaccination to go without a mask, face covering or face shield, and does not need to enforce physical distancing requirements for such individuals,” the new edict reads.

“Businesses, employers and faith institutions may, at their discretion, continue to apply and enforce the mask, face covering and face shield guidance, and physical distancing requirements in state Covid-19 guidance to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, and must continue to do so if they do not have a policy for checking proof of vaccination or have not reviewed proof of vaccination for an individual, or if the individual has declined to provide such proof,” it goes on to state.

It’s time for residents to sue the Oregon Health Authority

Mind you, none of this was passed by the legislature for whom the people of Oregon voted. The Oregon Health Authority, an unelected body of tyrants, simply decided to impose this new “rule” on the masses without any legal authority whatsoever.

We expect many lawsuits to arise from this as We the People learn more about their rights and how these rights are being trampled by tyrants posing as “leaders,” especially in left-leaning states like Oregon where no authoritarian imposition is too much for the “anti-fascists” who dwell in mask-worshiping, vaccine-loving enclaves like Portland.

At this point in time, there is nothing stopping Oregonians from obtaining fake vaccine records other than urging from state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger not to “lie” or “cheat” the system, which he says will “put others at risk” of contracting the Wuhan Flu.

First of all, there is still no definitive proof that masks do anything other than serve as a warm, moist breeding ground for disease. Secondly, Chinese Virus injections admittedly do not stop the spread, nor do they prevent infections. All they supposedly do is lessen symptoms.

“It would be worth seriously debating the merits of this authoritarian insanity if in fact Oregon could demonstrate that they were ‘following the science’ on this issue, but it’s clear that this order has nothing to do with science, and everything to do with power and control,” warns Joardan Schachtel, writing for LifeSiteNews.

“The idea that there is any science backing a ‘papers, please’ approach to ‘stopping the spread’ is entirely baseless.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts