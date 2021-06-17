SAME PLAYBOOK: In 1983, Fauci tried to spread mass hysteria over AIDS, claiming it could be spread through “casual contact”
America’s fakest “doctor,” Anthony Fauci, has a disease. And that disease is demarcated by a fear of other human beings, a fear of intimacy, and a narcissistic desire to impose these fears on everyone else in the name of “disease prevention,” a schtick he has been peddling for more than 40 years.
It was the year 1983, in fact, when Fauci gave the following interview about the alleged AIDS virus, in which he claimed that casual contact such as a hug or handshake might pass it between friends and family members. Sound familiar?
If it does, that is because Fauci is still fearmongering like this today. Fauci has been in the business of fearmongering for about half a century, it turns out, constantly hyping up the latest “virus” while trying to scare people into fearing other people as if everyone else is some kind of walking disease vector.
Watch for yourself below to see how Fauci loved to grandstand, as he still does today, about what he thinks he knows about viruses:
As you will clearly see, Fauci loved to hear himself talk back then just as he does today. And just like today, Fauci back then loved to talk in circles using fancy-sounding words while saying pretty much nothing of actual substance.
“This syndrome has been evolving over the past several months,” Fauci fearmongered back in ’83 about AIDS. “It seems that as every month, or even week, goes by, we learn a little bit more about how it can go out of its original epidemiological constraints.”
“Early on, as you know, the disease was felt to be limited to the male homosexual community and then IV drug users, and then we began to see that groups like Haitians, hemophiliacs, the implications of possible transmission by blood transfusions.”
Fauci lied about AIDS, and now he is lying about coronavirus
Okay, so what happened next, you might be asking? Not much. The AIDS virus that Fauci spoke about in ’83 never actually materialized in the way he said it would – just like the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) of today has never materialized like he said it would.
“When you have a situation that we’re seeing here … in which children, household contacts, of either individuals with AIDS or individuals at high risk for AIDS, have indeed at least a significant number of them have what looks like a syndrome that’s identical to AIDS syndrome, that tells you that it’s quite possible that just intimate contact outside of the sexual contact, blood transmission route is a possible mechanism whereby this disease can be transmitted,” Fauci stated erroneously.
“The implications for the spread to even other groups besides infants and childrens [sic] become something that needs to be reckoned with. I think it’s going to have a major impact on our thinking about what the real confines of this syndrome will be.”
When asked specifically how AIDS is able to transfer, Fauci responded with, “Just the ordinary close contact that one sees in normal interpersonal relationships.”
Is that true? Of course not. But when has Fauci ever said anything true? Pretty much never.
We just thought you should know this. Take a few minutes to watch the video above, or at least as much of it as you can stomach. The constant tongue-flipping and robotic repetition of words from the guy is painful, but hearing and seeing it will quickly remind you why you should never listen to a word this psychopath has to say because all he has ever been is wrong, not to mention corrupt.
To keep up with the latest news about Fauci, visit Evil.news.
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd