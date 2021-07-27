 
Unexplained excess mass in human chromosomes puzzles scientists

Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, only one of which determines a person’s sex-linked characteristics. The remaining 22 pairs contain bundles of genetic instructions that help determine the other, non-sex-related traits. Since the discovery of DNA, researchers have endeavored to learn all there is to know about these coded sequences, including how much they weigh. The Human Genome Project, which was launched in 1990, provided an answer to this. But in a new study published in the journal Chromosome Research, British researchers discovered that the mass of human chromosomes, which house all of a person’s DNA, far exceeds theoretical values. Even after accounting for all other components (i.e., histone proteins), all 46 chromosomes still weighed considerably more than the DNA they contained.

Unraveling human chromosomes

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The average size of a human cell is about 100 micrometers in diameter. Inside its nucleus, you’ll find a person’s DNA. This microscopic molecule consists of two strands and contains biological instructions on how to form a single, unique entity. Since humans are complex organisms, each cell in their body contains more than one DNA molecule. According to studies, the total length of all the DNA in one cell is roughly two meters. But if you combine all the DNA in the trillions of cells that make up the human body, they would be about twice the diameter of the Solar System.

To fit inside the nuclei of cells, DNA molecules are packaged into X-shaped structures called chromosomes. Chromosomes consist of DNA molecules tightly wound around proteins called histones. When DNA needs to be replicated, enzymes called helicases cause them to unwind from histones so they can be copied. But during cell division, DNA is transferred to new cells in the form of chromosomes. (Related: Breakthrough (and scary) technology allows scientists to collect DNA from the air.)

The process of cell division is important for living organisms because it allows old or damaged cells to be replaced with new ones. Chromosomes play a crucial role in this process as they ensure that DNA is accurately copied and properly distributed to newly formed cells. When mistakes occur during cell division that causes changes in the number or structure of chromosomes in new cells, it leads to serious health problems.

For instance, a type of error known as chromosomal translocation 9:22 occurs in people with a Philadelphia chromosome (abnormally short chromosome 22). During this reciprocal translocation, parts of chromosomes 9 and 22 break off their respective structures and switch places, resulting in the formation of a hybrid gene on chromosome 22 that is always turned “on.” The protein encoded by this gene causes cells to divide uncontrollably — a hallmark of cancer development. People with a Philadelphia chromosome have a significantly higher risk of developing chronic leukemias than people who don’t.

Another type of chromosome-related error that may occur during cell division is a numerical abnormality. Aneuploidy, which refers to the absence of a chromosome or the presence of an extra chromosome, is the most common type of chromosomal abnormality in humans. Some well-known diseases caused by aneuploidy include Down syndrome, which is caused by an extra chromosome 21 (trisomy 21); Klinefelter syndrome, which is caused by an extra X chromosome in males; and Turner syndrome, which is caused by a missing or partially missing X chromosome in females.

Human chromosomes weigh more than expected

For the first time since the development of genetics in the early 20th century, researchers have finally succeeded in measuring the mass of all 46 human chromosomes. Using a technique called X-ray ptychography, which allowed them to create a 3D model of the chromosomes with the help of an extremely powerful X-ray beam, a team led by University College London (UCL) researchers calculated the precise number of electrons in each chromosome to estimate their total mass.

Thanks to previous studies, much is known about human DNA. But when it comes to chromosomes, one of the few things researchers are certain of is that at metaphase — the stage of cell division where chromosomes are at their second-most condensed state — each human cell contains 23 pairs of chromosomes, and within these are four copies of 3.5 billion base pairs of DNA. This is why the team chose to image the chromosomes at this stage.

“Chromosomes have been investigated by scientists for 130 years but there are still parts of these complex structures that are poorly understood,” said UCL professor Ian Robinson, the study’s senior author. “The mass of DNA we know from the Human Genome Project, but this is the first time we have been able to precisely measure the masses of chromosomes that include this DNA.”

To Robinson and his team’s surprise, however, the values they obtained were much larger than previously expected. Their calculations revealed that the human chromosomes are about 20 times heavier than the DNA they contain. This suggests that there might be other components yet to be discovered.

“Our measurement suggests the 46 chromosomes in each of our cells weigh 242 picograms (trillionths of a gram). This is heavier than we would expect, and, if replicated, points to unexplained excess mass in chromosomes,” said Robinson.

At present, the team doesn’t have a good explanation to offer for their strange discovery. But they are hopeful that further studies will eventually reveal the answer. After all, according to lead author Archana Bhartiya, a better understanding of chromosomes may have important implications for human health.

“A vast amount of study of chromosomes is undertaken in medical labs to diagnose cancer from patient samples. Any improvements in our abilities to image chromosomes would therefore be highly valuable.”

For more updates on genetic research, visit Research.news.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

LiveScience.com

Book.Bionumbers.org

Genome.gov

ScienceFocus.com

JBC.org

News-Medical.net

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

RareDiseases.Info.NIH.gov

Link.Springer.com

UCL.AC.uk

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.