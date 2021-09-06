Fauci’s upcoming book removed from online shops amid criticism he profits from the pandemic

Listings of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s upcoming book were removed from leading online marketplaces and bookstores amid criticism that he profits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward,” the book was advertised on Amazon but the listing had apparently been deleted. A link to the listing redirected to a webpage that displayed, “Sorry! We couldn’t find that page.” The book was also advertised on Barnes & Noble’s website but was no longer available on Wednesday, June 2.

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.It is still available for pre-order on some lesser-known vendors, such as Booktopia. The listing showed that it is scheduled for release this November.

The scrubbing of Fauci’s book came after critics slammed him for profiting from the pandemic. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases(NIAID), has been a coronavirus advisor to the White House since the pandemic started.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha compared him to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed a seven-figure book deal about his efforts during the pandemic.

“If you look at the numbers again, you had Cuomo profiting off a pandemic, a government official,” said Concha, who is also a media reporter for The Hill. “Now we have Fauci doing it as well. I think this is appalling.”

The Daily Caller writer Greg Price criticized Fauci for publishing a book and being the highest-paid federal employee. At the same time, ordinary Americans lost their businesses and had their kids out of school for a year. Multiple media reports showed that Fauci earns $434,312 for his government post alone, higher than the president’s annual salary of $400,000.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows opined that Fauci likely got paid for his book more than Cuomo. “He’ll get paid unbelievable amounts of money to tell all from his perspective,” Meadows told Just the News AM.

Cached versions of the deleted listings described the book as offering “inspiration in [Fauci’s] unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected and finding joy in difficult times.”

“With more than three decades spent combating some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind – AIDS, Ebola, COVID-19 – Dr. Fauci has worked in daunting professional conditions and shouldered great responsibility,” the listing went on. “The earnest reflections in these pages offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.”

It also said that the book will offer readers “inspiring words of wisdom … centered around life lessons compiled from hours of interviews, offering a concrete path to a bright and hopeful future.”

Fauci accused of profiting from Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

In April last year, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. alleged that Fauci stood to make a hefty profit from one of the COVID-19 vaccines being developed in the U.S. at the time.

He told The Gateway Pundit that Fauci owned a number of vaccine patents, including one that was being trialed to combat the Wuhan coronavirus. He said it was a specific type of vaccine that packages a virus in a protein sheet.

In a separate interview, he claimed that Fauci invested $500 million of taxpayers’ money in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “He owns half the patent,” Kennedy said. “He and these five guys who are working for him were entitled to collect royalties from that.” (Related: Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates both have ties to COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna.)

Reports also showed that the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which houses the NIAID, is a joint owner of an intellectual property that is key to producing the Moderna vaccine. This was backed by NIH Director Francis Collins, who said in May last year that the NIH has a stake in the intellectual property used in the Moderna vaccine.

For more stories about Anthony Fauci and how he has been taking advantage of the pandemic, visit Corruption.news.

Virgilio Marin 

Sources include:

JustTheNews.com

Finance.Yahoo.com

IrishCentral.com

TheGatewayPundit.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.