Beginning on October 1, anyone wishing to work at or visit the Vatican will need to get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to reports, all visitors and personnel at the Catholic “mecca” will be required to show proof of injection or a “negative” test for the Chinese Virus. Those who refuse will either be fired if they are an employee or denied entry to the premises if they are a visitor.

An ordinance issued by the independent state on September 20 explains that in order to enter the Vatican territory moving forward, tourists, employees, Roman Catholic Church officials and other visitors will need to receive the injections.

At the order of Pope Francis, Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the current president of the Vatican City State, announced that the mandate is necessary “to take all appropriate measures to prevent, control and combat the ongoing public health emergency in the Vatican City State.”

Only Catholics attending liturgical celebrations at the Vatican will be issued an exemption to the new rule. Unvaccinated individuals who qualify will only be allowed to access a liturgy “for the time strictly necessary for the conduct of the rite,” and will also be required to wear a mask and stay distanced from other worshippers at all times.

Pope Francis says that everyone will need to take a vaccine mark in order to buy and sell

The move comes as Italy is in the process of unveiling its so-called “Green Pass,” a vaccine passport of sorts that proves a person has received one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” needles.

Those who choose to forego the injections also have the option to show proof that they recently tested “negative” for the Chinese Disease, or show proof that they recovered from a confirmed Fauci Flu infection within the past six months.

Pope Francis promised this would happen earlier in the year when he called for a “new world order” and a system of “universal vaccines.”

In order to buy and sell in the “new normal,” everyone will need to get injected with a Fauci Flu shot, Pope Francis declared at the time. Requiring this, he added, is the only way to eliminate Chinese Germs and stop global warming.

Since August 1, Italy has required that anyone going indoors to eat at a restaurant, for instance, or to visit a museum show proof of injection. On September 17, the Italian government expanded this requirement to include all employees at both public and private workplaces.

Violators could be fined up to $1,800 for each incident of non-compliance.

On September 18, the Vatican City State imposed the same requirements on clergy and everyone else who works at or visits the territory. According to Pope Francis, the move “affirmed that it is necessary to ensure the health and wellness of the work community in respect of the dignity, rights, and fundamental liberty of every member.”

Starting on October 1, all entrants to St. Peter’s Basilica will need to show proof that they received the vaccine mark. Many other historic Catholic cathedrals in the area are following suit, including the Duomo in Florence and St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice.

“Among the hundreds of churches in Rome, only the Pantheon has required the Green Pass for tourists,” reported the Catholic News Agency.

“And the Pantheon, which was transformed into the Basilica of Santa Maria ad Martyres in the 7th century, does not require the pass for entrance to its Masses.”

