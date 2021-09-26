Covid vaccines confirmed to KILL twice as many people as they “save”

American entrepreneur Steve Kirsch has released a paper showing that for every person a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” supposedly saves, at least two other “fully vaccinated” people die from the injections.

This is based on official government data, by the way, which shows that getting jabbed in an attempt to stop the spread really is a fool’s game.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.If science is really what we are all supposed to embrace, then how come almost nobody is talking about this latest scientific development? It is right there in the government databases for anyone to look at for themselves, assuming they are intellectually honest and not pushing some other agenda.

“There are 15,000 deaths reported in the VAERS system today,” Kirsch wrote in the document. “The CDC has claimed they have investigated all of them and found no causal link. Zero. Zip. Nada. Can we see a copy of the report? Of course not.”

At the very least, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should have identified at least 4,500 deaths out of this batch. Yet not a single one of them has been pegged as a consequence of the injections.

This is largely due to politics, of course, as admitting that these “miracle” injections are a complete and utter failure – that is, if saving lives was the goal – would decimate the narrative.

Instead, we are now being told that if people will just get a third or fourth, or even fifth, injection that everything would get better. There is no science to support this, though.

Are covid vaccines the red horse of the apocalypse riding?

According to Kirsch, the data clearly shows that at a bare minimum, some 200,000 Americans have died because of the so-called “vaccines.” Another 300,000 are now permanently disabled and unable to live the normal life they once had pre-jab.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg, he warns. Many of the worse adverse effects will take months or even years to manifest. And now children as young as six months old, if Tony Fauci gets his way, will be getting stabbed with the drug cocktails.

It is a horrifying prospect to imagine where all of this is probably headed moving forward. A wave of sickness and death – you might even call it the red horse of the apocalypse – is soon to come, and the jabs are to blame.

We already know from well-established science that the Chinese Virus shots are actively spreading more disease by triggering the mutation of new “variants.” As it turns out, these vaccine-induced variants are the real “pandemic.”

Interestingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) invited Kirsch to attend a virtual meeting of its Vaccine Advisory Committee. This is the same committee that recently decided against recommending Biden Booster shots for all Americans.

It would appear as though Kirsch had a hand in stopping the Biden Booster agenda from getting the FDA’s rubber stamp, but that does not mean anything as the Biden regime, with Fauci’s approval, is going rogue and introducing them anyway.

“I don’t know what role Kirsch played in the 16-2 decision against boosters, but there are obviously some people there who feel uncomfortable with the current vaccine-at-all-costs approach,” writes Raúl Ilargi Meijer for The Burning Platform.

“I wouldn’t rule out it was done on purpose. But the info is out there now, and YouTube and Twitter are not going to ban or shadowban the FDA.”

You can read Kirsch’s full analysis of the situation, replete with a complete breakdown of the available data, at this link.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” deception is destroying lives. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Skirsch.com

TheBurningPlatform.com

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.