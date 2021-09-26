Covid vaccines confirmed to KILL twice as many people as they “save”

American entrepreneur Steve Kirsch has released a paper showing that for every person a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” supposedly saves, at least two other “fully vaccinated” people die from the injections.

This is based on official government data, by the way, which shows that getting jabbed in an attempt to stop the spread really is a fool’s game.

If science is really what we are all supposed to embrace, then how come almost nobody is talking about this latest scientific development? It is right there in the government databases for anyone to look at for themselves, assuming they are intellectually honest and not pushing some other agenda.

“There are 15,000 deaths reported in the VAERS system today,” Kirsch wrote in the document. “The CDC has claimed they have investigated all of them and found no causal link. Zero. Zip. Nada. Can we see a copy of the report? Of course not.”

At the very least, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should have identified at least 4,500 deaths out of this batch. Yet not a single one of them has been pegged as a consequence of the injections.

This is largely due to politics, of course, as admitting that these “miracle” injections are a complete and utter failure – that is, if saving lives was the goal – would decimate the narrative.

Instead, we are now being told that if people will just get a third or fourth, or even fifth, injection that everything would get better. There is no science to support this, though.

Are covid vaccines the red horse of the apocalypse riding?

According to Kirsch, the data clearly shows that at a bare minimum, some 200,000 Americans have died because of the so-called “vaccines.” Another 300,000 are now permanently disabled and unable to live the normal life they once had pre-jab.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg, he warns. Many of the worse adverse effects will take months or even years to manifest. And now children as young as six months old, if Tony Fauci gets his way, will be getting stabbed with the drug cocktails.

It is a horrifying prospect to imagine where all of this is probably headed moving forward. A wave of sickness and death – you might even call it the red horse of the apocalypse – is soon to come, and the jabs are to blame.

We already know from well-established science that the Chinese Virus shots are actively spreading more disease by triggering the mutation of new “variants.” As it turns out, these vaccine-induced variants are the real “pandemic.”

Interestingly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) invited Kirsch to attend a virtual meeting of its Vaccine Advisory Committee. This is the same committee that recently decided against recommending Biden Booster shots for all Americans.

It would appear as though Kirsch had a hand in stopping the Biden Booster agenda from getting the FDA’s rubber stamp, but that does not mean anything as the Biden regime, with Fauci’s approval, is going rogue and introducing them anyway.

“I don’t know what role Kirsch played in the 16-2 decision against boosters, but there are obviously some people there who feel uncomfortable with the current vaccine-at-all-costs approach,” writes Raúl Ilargi Meijer for The Burning Platform.

“I wouldn’t rule out it was done on purpose. But the info is out there now, and YouTube and Twitter are not going to ban or shadowban the FDA.”

You can read Kirsch’s full analysis of the situation, replete with a complete breakdown of the available data, at this link.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” deception is destroying lives. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

