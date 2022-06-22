Dr. Simone Gold sentenced to PRISON for speaking at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

happy, Helathy, HempOne of the faces of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) has been sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty back in March to a class A misdemeanor.

Dr. Simone Gold, we reported back in January of 2021, was arrested after she entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and delivered a speech via megaphone about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

She further discussed viable remedies such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin, urging listeners to protect their natural DNA and immune systems rather than take an experimental injection that could – and likely will in the coming years for everyone who took it – kill them.

For the “crime” of entering the People’s building through the neatly positioned velvet ropes that were placed almost as a guide for those herded inside by law enforcement assets, Gold will now have to serve a two-month prison sentence.

Her guilty plea in March of this year admitted to “entering and remaining in a restricted building.” She clearly would have been better off burning down a small business or a target like Black Lives Matter (BLM) terrorists did without penalty.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., also sentenced Gold to 12 months of supervised release following her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine.

Judge called it “unseemly” that AFLDS raised money for Gold’s salary by telling supporters her arrest was unfair prosecution

The judge told Gold that her statements about Fauci Flu shots did not factor in to her sentencing. According to him, Gold was not a “casual bystander” on January 6, but rather an “insurrectionist.”

Cooper did accuse AFLDS, Gold’s organization, of “misleading” supporters into believing that her prosecution was politically motivated and that it trampled her First Amendment rights.

Cooper went on to call it “unseemly” that AFLDS is using the Capitol “riot” as a means of raising money, including for Gold’s personal salary.

“I think that is a real disservice to the true victims of that day,” he stated.

Gold traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, to speak at Freedom Plaza. Her intent was simply to deliver a medical speech – and when the gates were opened, so to speak, into the Capitol building, she simply brought her message inside.

Gold never committed any acts of violence, just to be clear. She simply spoke through her megaphone about the scam of the plandemic, and for this she was placed on the FBI’s most wanted release.

“I was paid a visit by the FBI in a Roger Stone kind of takedown moment, which is quite uncalled for,” Gold said about her prosecution.

“You know, if anybody wanted to get a hold of me, they could have picked up the phone and called. I’m very easy to find. But there were literally twenty guys with guns blazing, [and they] broke down my door.”

The FBI essentially raided Gold’s home, all because she spoke her mind about the plandemic and the serious crimes against humanity that were, and still are, being committed in the name of “public health.”

“It was dramatic and what I want to say is that I weep for our country,” Gold added about her mistreatment at the hands of the state.

“If you can pull in a person like me … [and] have the FBI break down your door with 20 guns, shackle you [in] handcuffs [and] drag you off, I mean it was really terrible … I’m telling you, America: this can happen to you.”

More related news about Gold’s arrest and sentencing and other acts of government tyranny can be found at Overlords.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.