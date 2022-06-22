Dr. Simone Gold sentenced to PRISON for speaking at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

One of the faces of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) has been sentenced to prison after she pleaded guilty back in March to a class A misdemeanor.

Dr. Simone Gold, we reported back in January of 2021, was arrested after she entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and delivered a speech via megaphone about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

She further discussed viable remedies such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin, urging listeners to protect their natural DNA and immune systems rather than take an experimental injection that could – and likely will in the coming years for everyone who took it – kill them.

For the “crime” of entering the People’s building through the neatly positioned velvet ropes that were placed almost as a guide for those herded inside by law enforcement assets, Gold will now have to serve a two-month prison sentence.

Her guilty plea in March of this year admitted to “entering and remaining in a restricted building.” She clearly would have been better off burning down a small business or a target like Black Lives Matter (BLM) terrorists did without penalty.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., also sentenced Gold to 12 months of supervised release following her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine.

Judge called it “unseemly” that AFLDS raised money for Gold’s salary by telling supporters her arrest was unfair prosecution

The judge told Gold that her statements about Fauci Flu shots did not factor in to her sentencing. According to him, Gold was not a “casual bystander” on January 6, but rather an “insurrectionist.”

Cooper did accuse AFLDS, Gold’s organization, of “misleading” supporters into believing that her prosecution was politically motivated and that it trampled her First Amendment rights.

Cooper went on to call it “unseemly” that AFLDS is using the Capitol “riot” as a means of raising money, including for Gold’s personal salary.

“I think that is a real disservice to the true victims of that day,” he stated.

Gold traveled to the Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021, to speak at Freedom Plaza. Her intent was simply to deliver a medical speech – and when the gates were opened, so to speak, into the Capitol building, she simply brought her message inside.

Gold never committed any acts of violence, just to be clear. She simply spoke through her megaphone about the scam of the plandemic, and for this she was placed on the FBI’s most wanted release.

“I was paid a visit by the FBI in a Roger Stone kind of takedown moment, which is quite uncalled for,” Gold said about her prosecution.

“You know, if anybody wanted to get a hold of me, they could have picked up the phone and called. I’m very easy to find. But there were literally twenty guys with guns blazing, [and they] broke down my door.”

The FBI essentially raided Gold’s home, all because she spoke her mind about the plandemic and the serious crimes against humanity that were, and still are, being committed in the name of “public health.”

“It was dramatic and what I want to say is that I weep for our country,” Gold added about her mistreatment at the hands of the state.

“If you can pull in a person like me … [and] have the FBI break down your door with 20 guns, shackle you [in] handcuffs [and] drag you off, I mean it was really terrible … I’m telling you, America: this can happen to you.”

More related news about Gold’s arrest and sentencing and other acts of government tyranny can be found at Overlords.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

DrEddyMD.com

