International group funded by Bill Gates warns that one of 11 new viruses will become “next pandemic

Now that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) has been beaten to death, GAVI is presenting 11 new potential virus candidates that could become the next plandemic once Gates and his cronies give the green light for release. These viruses include:

• Rift Valley fever, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified as a category A bioterrorism agent due to its potential to cause large-scale damage to agricultural economies, as well as social disruption

• Hantavirus, which has a long incubation period and apparently spreads quickly

• Another coronavirus, since the first one worked so well at shutting down the global economy and killing off millions

• Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), a disease carried by Hyalomma marginatum ticks that is in persistent circulation, and in which the risk of spillover from animals to humans remains high

• Lassa fever, which rarely shows symptoms and has a long incubation time, allowing for easy spread internationally

• Marburg, which spreads from human to human through bodily fluids, much like Ebola. Incubation for Marburg can take up to three weeks and it has a high death rate, so this one is a top pick for Gates

• Yellow fever, which could spread from Africa or South America to Asia or the Western Pacific via international travel

• H5N1 and H7N9 influenza, two forms of the Spanish Flu that have already circulated in the past, and that could see a resurgence out of nowhere

• Chikungunya, which has also already been a pandemic but not in the Northern Hemisphere. Gates and friends could make it happen, though, since Chikungunya already spilled out of Kenya into islands across the Indian Ocean and Asia, resulting in more than one million “cases” of the disease

• Ebola, which is constantly mutating and is already on the minds of people from earlier outbreaks that were widely reported in the Western media

• Nipah virus, a disease so deadly that many governments already classify it as a bioterrorism threat

Bill Gates wants the next plandemic to be much worse than the first one

GAVI has ties to many groups with which you are probably already familiar, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and The World Bank.

Many globalist-run countries are also tied to the group, as well as pharmaceutical companies, research agencies, and “civil society” organizations.

Gates seems to already be gearing up with these various entities to create a “global alert system” and “pandemic fire squad” for the next plandemic. It is just a matter of picking which disease to release for maximum impact.

“When it comes to preventing pandemics, scientific tools alone aren’t enough,” Gates is quoted as saying. “We also need new capabilities, including a global alert system and infectious disease first responders, or what I like to call a pandemic fire squad.”

Gates has also made it clear that the next plandemic will be much worse than the first one, which is why he says that governments everywhere need to “contribute billions to tackle future pathogens and increase vaccine supplies.”

We are already seeing the globalists raise a ruckus about monkeypox, but that one may not be the one they ultimately choose for their next plandemic. Time will tell.

“I’m done with being a guinea pig for the CDC,” wrote a commenter at Natural News about how he plans to deal with the next plandemic.

More related news about the next plandemic can be found at Pandemic.news.

