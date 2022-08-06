Biden regime trying to STARVE school children to force them into LGBT grooming

According to Manny Diaz, Florida's commissioner of education, the USDA is already threatening to halt all school lunch program funding because of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop school children from being groomed into the Cult of LGBT.

According to Manny Diaz, Florida’s commissioner of education, the USDA is already threatening to halt all school lunch program funding because of the Parental Rights in Education Act, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop school children from being groomed into the Cult of LGBT.

“We’ve seen the latest attempt by the federal government – the Biden administration – attempting to impose their radical agenda here in Florida’s schools with the June 23rd USDA guidance that they issued, proposing changes to the regulations in Title IX, and adding ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ as protected classes under that – which [Title IX] was not designed for that,” Diaz told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

“They’re basically trying to hold our most vulnerable kids hostage with the food program, to implement this radical agenda,” he added. (Related: Biden-appointed Rachel Levine, head of HHS, wants babies to get sex changes without parental consent.)

Biden wants boys in the girls locker room, and vice versa

When he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act into law, DeSantis remarked that it was necessary in order to stop Democrats and other far-left extremists from imposing their “radical left agenda” to “sexualize” children with “instruction at the earliest levels” of education.

Multi-national corporations, leftist politicians and others balked at the bill, blasting it as an effort by conservatives to stop children from becoming their “true selves.” And in typical fashion, these same leftists are now trying to use food and the threat of starvation as a weapon to regain access to children.

The Biden USDA’s new “guidance” explains that certain conditions will need to be met in order to continue receiving school lunch funding. One of them is to end “segregation” of bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex, allowing “transgender children” to use whichever they want.

Diaz explained point-blank that implementing this as Biden’s USDA is demanding “would end up allowing biological males who identify as females to access female bathrooms and locker rooms, assign biological males who identify as female to female rooms on school trips.”

“We’re not going to allow that in Florida,” he added. “We’re going to protect our children.”

“We have a law and we’re going to stand by it and protect it,” Diaz went on to state. “Gov. DeSantis is leading the way on that, and these federal guidances and regulations are not law. In fact, there are cases pending on that. So, we’re going to put a stop to that and protect our kids here in our state.”

Pollack responded that the Biden regime’s agenda is basically one of: turn your schools into transgender factories or starve to death. This is the state of American politics in 2022.

“They’re going to hurt the most vulnerable, poorest kids in America, because they want to drive home this gender ideology to kids who don’t know what day of the week it is yet,” Pollack added.

“We’re talking kindergarten through whatever. So how is that even humane?”

It was Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nicki Fried, a Democrat, who reportedly sent out a “misguided notice,” to quote Diaz, about the changes being made within Biden’s USDA. Diaz says no matter what Biden tries to do with this guidance change, it is not law and thus cannot be enforced.

“Nothing legally forces [schools] to allow biological males who identify as female to compete on female sports teams or any of those other things,” he added.

More related news about Biden and his transgender mafia can be found at Transhumanism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

