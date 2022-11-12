Holland becomes first European nation to withdraw sanctions against Russia without EU permission

Acting in the best interests of its own people, Holland has officially withdrawn sanctions against Russia despite no approval or permission from the European Union (EU).

The first country in Europe to do so, Holland started out by issuing 91 waivers from sanctions against Russia following the initial invasion. These waivers covered specific items that the country needs such as aluminum and food.

Now, the country has decided that many more sanctions must go because there is simply no good reason to continue with them since they are only harming Europe while doing next to nothing to “punish” Russia.

At the time when the Dutch government first started issuing sanction exemptions, ministers would not reveal the names of the companies involved, citing “company-sensitive” information. (Related: As many as 11,200 farms across The Netherlands at risk of being shuttered by government “green” mandates.)

A spokesperson from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Infrastructure, and Education confirmed that the exemptions were granted to “allow a degree of flexibility in specific cases.”

If the entire world dropped its sanctions against Russia, would economic conditions improve?

The EU back in April issued a sweeping, continent-wide ban on all ships sailing under the Russian flag from entering European ports. In Holland, however, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management issued waivers to 34 such ships to ensure the Dutch people were able to obtain needed goods.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited “diplomatic relations” as the reason for at least one exemption that involved Russian banks that are, or were, majority held by the State.

Another 13 waivers were granted in relation to frozen assets or goods that specifically fall under the regime of sanctions.

“The Ministry for Climate and Energy, which falls under Economic Affairs, issued 25 waivers for Dutch organizations to still get energy from former Gazprom companies,” one report explains, adding that the waivers have helped 150 companies and organizations, including municipalities, schools, and water boards.

“The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, which falls under Foreign Affairs, issued 18 waivers to 13 organizations on ‘humanitarian grounds’ for cooperation between the EU and Russia on ‘purely civilian matters.’”

This same entity also issued a waiver specifically so a company in Holland could receive another payment from Russia, which is prohibited under EU rules.

“It’s waivers for essential goods, so not exactly the same as lifting sanctions,” noted one commenter about how there is still a long way to go in getting the West out of the mess that NATO and the United States have created.

“The rest of Europe better get off the EU / UN war wagon,” added another. “Germany needs to badly. BASF probably will shut down. Too expensive to operate. Germans like real cars with real motors. Doubtful they will embrace electric vehicles and green new deal steal horsecrap.”

Someone else pointed out that The Netherlands still has the problem of the “green” agenda, which is rapidly destroying its once-thriving agricultural sector.

“Their farms are being destroyed for immigrant populations to take up the land, as the white horse UN and USA destabilizes poor nations to fully usher in the NOW,” this person wrote. “The Netherlands, Europe, USA, and Japan are in serious upcoming and current trouble.”

Finally, one last commenter celebrated these first steps by Holland to restore healthy trade with Russia, encouraging the rest of the world to follow suit.

“Everyone else needs to do the same thing and tell the neo-libs and the neo-cons in the U.S. to shove it.”

Ethan Huff

