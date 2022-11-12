U.S. military created secret prohibited “digital tool” to swiftly deny covid “vaccine” mandate exemption requests

The leaders of America's armed forces are breaking the law by patently denying service members' requests for exemption from mandatory Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccination."

Despite being required by law to evaluate each and every exemption request on an individual basis, the United States military, under the direction of the Pentagon (Pentagram), is using a computer program called the “Religious Accommodations Appeal Generator,” or RAGG, to strike down nearly 99 percent of them automatically, with no human assessment.

At least one branch of the U.S. military, the Coast Guard, is using RAGG to unlawfully deny service members their right to a religious appeal. We wonder: are any other branches of the U.S. military using RAGG or a similar program to do the same thing? (Related: Texas and at least six other states banded together to resist covid jab mandates for the National Guard.)

“The RAGG is used to sort and then generate a blanket response to arguments against receiving the injections,” reports The Dossier about how the software works. “This response would then appear in a dismissal letter ‘explaining’ the exemption denial.”

Among the responses auto-generated by RAGG are:

“Risk of death is minimal. Only .03% death rate in DOD.”

“Risk of harm from the vaccine undermines readiness interest.”

“Vaccinated but unboosted members create similar risk from Omicron.”

Where are the lawsuits against the U.S. military for crimes against humanity?

Mind you, these auto-generated responses are designed to appear as though they came from an actual human. If only one canned response was provided then it would be obvious that it came from a computer, but RAGG was designed to sound human-like with a “customized” menu of responses.

This is deception at its finest, and GOP legislators want to know why the Coast Guard and possibly other branches of the U.S. military are getting away with breaking the law in this manner.

Religious freedom is protected by the U.S. Constitution and federal law. Despite these protections, information received by Committee Republicans indicates that the adjudication process for exemption applications was a pro forma exercise designed to reach predetermined conclusions – to deny requests and appeals – in nearly every single case,” reads a letter from congressional Republicans to Commandant Admiral Linda L. Fagan.

“The [U.S. Coast Guard] even created a digital tool to assist in more efficiently denying appeals of the vaccine mandate instead of focusing on the merits of each individual case.”

By the way, the Health Ranger got a chance to speak with Sam Sigoloff, a U.S. Army doctor, about how the Pentagon and the Department of Defense are targeting physicians who question the official narrative surrounding Fauci Flu shots. Be sure to watch that video below:

https://rumble.com/v1tiz4a-dod-targeting-doctors-who-question-the-covid-vaccine-narrative.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Sam Sigoloff sounds the alarm on Pentagon / DoD targeting doctors who question the covid vaccine narrative

Back in March, Lt. Col. William P. Anton and several other U.S. military servicemen submitted a 100-page report to the U.S. House and Senate, which is what prompted this new congressional inquiry by the GOP.

Anton, who has served in the military for more than 20 years, expressed that he is “shocked and frustrated to have only received lukewarm responses from a couple of senators and their staffers” about the matter.

“For the most part, there hasn’t really been any action,” he told The Epoch Times – the name William P. Anton, by the way, is a pseudonym to protect this individual’s true identity so he does not get punished by his superiors for speaking out.

“Injuries to my fellow service members are happening right before our eyes and we know the solution [stopping the mandate], but no one is doing anything about it.”

The latest news coverage about covid clot shots can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Dossier.substack.com

Rumble.com

DrEddyMD.com

TheEpochTimes.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation. DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

