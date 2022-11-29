Here we go again: Another new covid “vaccine” to arrive next year, says Biden covid czar

In a pre-Thanksgiving announcement, White House covid “czar” Ashish Jha revealed that the plan in 2023 is to unleash another Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” that Americans will be expected to take for “protection” against the Chinese Flu.
As many expected would be the case, Jha indicated that covid injections are to become an annual affair with new varieties released annually in much the same way as flu shots.
“We’re probably going to need to update our vaccine again next year and have Americans get vaccinated again next year,” Jha stated to the media. (Related: This is the same Ashish Jha who called for all Americans to have to show “vaccine passports” in order to live.)
The Biden regime also recently announced a “six-week sprint” plan, as they are calling it, that aims to push every last human in America to roll up his or her sleeves for a messenger RNA (mRNA) DNA-reprogramming injection.
Most Americans already have, we are told, but there are still millions that have never been shot with the poison and Biden’s people, including Jha, want them to do so immediately.
“I’m encouraged by the work that so many are doing, (but) we need everybody to step up,” Jha scolded.
“Because here’s what we know: If folks get their updated vaccines, and they get treated, if they have a breakthrough infection, we can prevent essentially every covid death in America.”
The truth that Jha did not disclose, of course, is that vitamin D could have prevented most covid infections and deaths without the need for genetic tampering via experimental Big Pharma injections.
“Bottom line is that we’re doing everything we can in the next six weeks to help families get their updated COVID shots by the end of the year, because it’s the best protection for this winter,” Jha concluded in his speech.
In the comment section, someone who is unvaccinated wrote that he still meets people who think the problem lies with him in not having gotten shot, as opposed to them getting the shot and still getting sick while spreading sickness to others.
“It’s pretty funny,” this person added. “I wonder how many boosters it’s going to take to make them ‘fully vaccinated.’”
Another wrote that it is truly mind-boggling that some people out there believe that getting jabbed somehow protects others against covid infection.
The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheGatewayPundit.com
NaturalNews.com
Newswars.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation.
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd