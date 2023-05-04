Predatory Big Pharma unleashes weight loss “vaccines” for children as young as 12

Children across the United Kingdom are now so fat that government authorities are pushing a new weight loss "vaccine" that will supposedly trim down kids' waistlines with pharmaceutical chemicals.

Health ministers in the UK say obesity rates among the young are skyrocketing. With this comes a surge in chronic health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and knee problems.

Children as young as 12, government officials say, may qualify for an anti-fat injection which supposedly works by suppressing a child’s appetite. The National Health Service (NHS) recently gave the jab the go-ahead for use in adults, with the next step being to offer it to children.

Officials in the UK are reportedly calling on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to consider allowing the obesity injection to be used in teenagers alongside a regimented diet and exercise plan. A decision is expected by early next year.

(Related: The pharmaceutical industry has been trying to develop an obesity jab for several decades now.)

Just like we warned, they are developing a “vaccine” for EVERYTHING

Remember back in the day when, by definition, a vaccine had to prevent an actual infection or disease? Today, they are calling all sorts of injectable drugs “vaccines,” including this appetite-suppressant drug.

Those promoting the drug say it will help decrease the number of fat children who require invasive weight-loss surgery such as a tummy tuck or liposuction. Opponents say unleashing the drug for young people could lead to the “over-medication” of children.

Children are already over-medicated, as the system injects them with dozens upon dozens of “vaccines” immediately after birth, followed by a lifetime of other drugs such as SSRIs, antidepressants, and now puberty-blockers for the “transgender” crowd.

Big Pharma is raking in the dough from all this over-medicating, just to be clear. And now its major players are going after fat young people by suggesting they need more injections to “cure” their obesity.

The drug, known as semaglutide, has been shown in trials – or so we are told – to reduce a fat adult’s weight by around 12 percent. This, the drug’s manufacturers claim, slashes an adult’s chances of developing type-2 diabetes by more than half.

It is claimed that similar benefits can occur for children who receive the anti-fat injection, though more research is needed as the drug has not yet been tested for safe and effective use in young people.

According to Prof. Keith Godrey, from the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s Southampton Biomedical Research Centre, unleashing semaglutide for children risks “medicalizing a whole generation,” seeing as how each new generation is creating fatter and fatter people.

“Parents and care takers need to take responsibility for their fat children,” one commenter wrote in disgust at this new proposal.

“Children eat what is put on their plate. If the fattening, sugary, processed garbage isn’t put on the child’s plate, they can’t have it. Parents need to do what is right not what gives them a ‘quiet life.’”

Another warned that, in the long run, these injections will not work, even if they supposedly do in “trials,” because children and people in general need to learn how to eat properly for life.

“As for the parents,” this person added, “they don’t educate their children anymore. It’s easier to park them in front of a tablet and order pizza, extra-large with double cheese.”

“Why doesn’t the GP (general practitioner) prescribe cooking lessons to the mother?” asked another about a much more rational and reasonable approach to England’s growing obesity problem.

“What happens when the injections stop?” said someone else. “They will no doubt pile it all back on again, or will kids be having the injections for their whole life?”

More related news can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

NaturalNews.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

