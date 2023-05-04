Predatory Big Pharma unleashes weight loss “vaccines” for children as young as 12

Children across the United Kingdom are now so fat that government authorities are pushing a new weight loss “vaccine” that will supposedly trim down kids’ waistlines with pharmaceutical chemicals.

Health ministers in the UK say obesity rates among the young are skyrocketing. With this comes a surge in chronic health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and knee problems.

Children as young as 12, government officials say, may qualify for an anti-fat injection which supposedly works by suppressing a child’s appetite. The National Health Service (NHS) recently gave the jab the go-ahead for use in adults, with the next step being to offer it to children.

Officials in the UK are reportedly calling on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to consider allowing the obesity injection to be used in teenagers alongside a regimented diet and exercise plan. A decision is expected by early next year.

Just like we warned, they are developing a “vaccine” for EVERYTHING

Remember back in the day when, by definition, a vaccine had to prevent an actual infection or disease? Today, they are calling all sorts of injectable drugs “vaccines,” including this appetite-suppressant drug.

Those promoting the drug say it will help decrease the number of fat children who require invasive weight-loss surgery such as a tummy tuck or liposuction. Opponents say unleashing the drug for young people could lead to the “over-medication” of children.

Children are already over-medicated, as the system injects them with dozens upon dozens of “vaccines” immediately after birth, followed by a lifetime of other drugs such as SSRIs, antidepressants, and now puberty-blockers for the “transgender” crowd.

Big Pharma is raking in the dough from all this over-medicating, just to be clear. And now its major players are going after fat young people by suggesting they need more injections to “cure” their obesity.

The drug, known as semaglutide, has been shown in trials – or so we are told – to reduce a fat adult’s weight by around 12 percent. This, the drug’s manufacturers claim, slashes an adult’s chances of developing type-2 diabetes by more than half.

It is claimed that similar benefits can occur for children who receive the anti-fat injection, though more research is needed as the drug has not yet been tested for safe and effective use in young people.

According to Prof. Keith Godrey, from the National Institute for Health and Care Research’s Southampton Biomedical Research Centre, unleashing semaglutide for children risks “medicalizing a whole generation,” seeing as how each new generation is creating fatter and fatter people.

“Parents and care takers need to take responsibility for their fat children,” one commenter wrote in disgust at this new proposal.

“Children eat what is put on their plate. If the fattening, sugary, processed garbage isn’t put on the child’s plate, they can’t have it. Parents need to do what is right not what gives them a ‘quiet life.’”

Another warned that, in the long run, these injections will not work, even if they supposedly do in “trials,” because children and people in general need to learn how to eat properly for life.

“As for the parents,” this person added, “they don’t educate their children anymore. It’s easier to park them in front of a tablet and order pizza, extra-large with double cheese.”

“Why doesn’t the GP (general practitioner) prescribe cooking lessons to the mother?” asked another about a much more rational and reasonable approach to England’s growing obesity problem.

“What happens when the injections stop?” said someone else. “They will no doubt pile it all back on again, or will kids be having the injections for their whole life?”

