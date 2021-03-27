Royal Caribbean to ban unvaccinated adults from cruise ships this June, turning their cruise ships into floating super strain factories

Royal Caribbean has announced that it will begin cruising to the Bahamas and Mexico this June, but passengers who wish to sail the high seas will be required to present proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before boarding. This will effectively ban health-conscious individuals who are unwilling to get questionable vaccines from sailing.

In a statement, the cruise operator announced that passengers can start booking cruises on Adventure of the Seas on March 24 for sailings that will begin on June 12 from the ship’s new home port in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.For the new itineraries, which will be departing through August, all adult passengers must be vaccinated, while those under the age of 18 will be required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours of boarding. The ship’s crew members are fully vaccinated, according to the cruise line.

The president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, Michael Bayley, said: “The vaccines are clearly a game-changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice.”

However, he conceded that the requirements may change in the future, adding: “As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.”

Guests will also be required to adhere to the travel requirements of the Bahamas, which include presenting a negative PCR test prior to traveling and testing again after arriving.

The move is being met with resistance, with calls on social media for the cruise line to be boycotted on account of the new requirement.

On Twitter, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold, tweeted: “WOW: @RoyalCaribbean cruises is now requiring you to get an experimental vaccine to book a cruise with them. I will be boycotting the company instead. Who else is with me? #BoycottRC.”

The tweet attracted more than 8,300 likes and 2,600 retweets. Similar posts can be found across social media, along with many users vowing to boycott all companies and venues that require people to get this largely untested vaccine before doing business with them.

Like many businesses, the cruise industry came to a grinding halt last year in the midst of the pandemic. A “no sail” order was issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14, 2020 because of the possibility of cruise ship travel introducing and spreading the illness.

Cruise outbreaks were behind at least 111 crew and passenger deaths and had an impact on 87 ships, according to an investigation by the Miami Herald.

Right now, a level 4 warning is in place against cruise travel by the CDC. The agency recommends that everyone avoid traveling on cruise ships, including river cruises, throughout the world because of the high risk of COVID-19.

Last week, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent a letter asking the CDC to allow cruising to return in the U.S. by July 4. The port of Miami is currently working on setting up a permanent COVID-19 testing lab.

Move raises lots of questions

It comes as no surprise to see companies putting these vaccine mandates in place, although it is disappointing and sets a scary precedent. What other vaccines will people need to travel in the future?

And even if you are willing to accept that cruise lines do not mind losing the business of the many Americans who will not be getting the vaccine, the requirement makes little sense when you consider the fact that none of the currently available vaccines are fully effective, nor do they prevent people from carrying and transmitting the virus.

In addition, children – who will not be vaccinated – might present negative test results when they arrive, but they could easily pick up the virus while visiting ports and pass it around to others (or from fellow vaccinated passengers who may shed the virus). There’s a chance that at least some vaccinated adults on the ship could get sick since the shots do not offer 100 percent protection. In other words, this approach isn’t nearly as foolproof as these cruise lines want passengers to believe.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

MiamiHerald.com

Newsweek.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.