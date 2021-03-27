Bug out survival planning: Prepping a bug-out bag in less than an hour

Before SHTF, a prepper should already have a plan A, plan B and plan C. But even the most experienced prepper can encounter various obstacles when disaster strikes.

So what do you do if you’re in a foreign location and you lose your gear but you need to escape pursuers who wish to do you harm?

First, remain calm. Second, pack a bug-out bag immediately and buy supplies from stores nearby. (h/t to TheOrganicPrepper.com)

Prepping a bug-out bag while on the go

This scenario may seem far-fetched, but preppers know how just how quickly things can go bad. When prepping your bug-out bag, remember the pillars of survival.

  1. Navigation
  2. Food and water
  3. Firestarting
  4. Self-defense
  5. First aid
  6. Sanitation
  7. Shelter

As a prepper, you already have what you need to prepare a bug-out bag even if you’re on a strict deadline: survival skills, prepper knowledge and creativity.

Find a sturdy bag or backpack

If you lose your luggage or bug-out bag, buy a sturdy backpack for your gear. You can easily find a store that sells bags and backpacks if you’re in a tourist spot.

Buy a plain-looking bag in a discreet color like black, dark gray or navy. If you’re traveling at night, a dark-colored bag will be harder to spot.

Buying survival gear

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Most of the items below are staples in a prepper’s bug-out bag, but this guide will assume that you have lost all of your gear and you need to prepare a bag within one hour before you can head to safety.

You can get most of these items at a convenience store, a pharmacy, a flea market or a tourist area.

Find a detailed map, especially if you’re traveling somewhere unfamiliar. If you can’t find a map, ask around. Don’t rely on your phone for navigation because cell signals might be blocked during riots.

Next, get some food and water. You can’t afford to be picky about your food supply, so look for something filling and easy to eat while on the move, like an apple, nuts, protein bar, or dried fruit snacks like banana chips. Water bottles are heavy, but you’ll need to stay hydrated.

Look for other supplies like:

  • A lighter for firestarting.
  • Toilet paper for when you need to do your business somewhere without a bathroom.
  • Hand sanitizer for proper hygiene.
  • Vodka for first-aid. You can use vodka to cleanse a broken blister. Vodka can also be used to sterilize your equipment or prepare an injection site.

Find a weapon

It can be difficult to get a hold of a weapon, especially a gun or a knife, if you’re in a tourist spot or a foreign country. Avoid trouble at all costs and if you get your hands on a weapon, use it as a last resort.

If you really think you need a weapon, choose something that you can explain if you get searched by the police. For example, if you have a pocket knife, you can tell the police that it’s a souvenir for a family member or a friend. Knives can also be used for other tasks aside from self-defense. (Related: Always bring a bug-out bag, but learn how to survive without one when SHTF.)

Withdraw as much cash as you can

If you have your debit cards with you, withdraw money at different ATMs and keep the cash in different places like various pockets, inside various compartments in your backpack and in your shoe.

Never store all your money in one place. Having cash means you can buy supplies and pay for safe passage.

Stay hidden and change your appearance

If SHTF you may need to change your appearance depending on the reason why you need a DIY bug-out bag. If you’re in a foreign country, you don’t want to stand out in a crowd full of locals.

Alternatively, you may need to hide from pursuers who know what you look like or what you’re wearing. Buy these three multi-purpose items to blend in wherever you go.

  1. A baseball cap – Use a baseball cap to hide your hair color. The bill of the cap will also help keep the rain off your face.
  2. A hooded sweatshirt – Your hoodie should be plain and simple like your backpack. A large hoodie can hide your shape or make you look bigger and more threatening. If the weather is warm, get an oversized shirt instead.
  3. Sunglasses – Sunglasses will help change your appearance and protect your eyes.

Find protective clothing

After you’ve changed your appearance, buy protective clothing.

  • A large scarf – A large scarf can be used as a makeshift bandage or tourniquet if you get hurt. It can also be used to cover your nose and mouth if you’re exposed to smoke or tear gas.
  • Rain poncho – Look for a heavy, high-quality rain poncho. Get a cheap, plastic poncho if you can’t find a thick one since it will still help you stay warm and dry if you need to hide outdoors.

Time yourself as you look for supplies while doing this exercise. If you have less than one hour when SHTF, focus on getting a map of the area and whatever you can buy in one location.

While traveling outside the U.S., make sure you have your passport because you will need it if you have to go to the U.S. Embassy for help.

Your fast bug-out bag isn’t meant to sustain you for more than a couple of days. If you ever find yourself in trouble, prep a kit that will help you get somewhere safe within 24 hours.

Go to Bugout.news for more tips on how to prep a bug-out bag before disaster strikes.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

TheOrganicPrepper.com

HappyPreppers.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.