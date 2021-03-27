Carbs significantly relieve PMS symptoms in women and an increase in serotonin production could explain why

Controlling your intake of carbohydrates is an important part of a healthy weight management plan. But for women who suffer from mild or severe premenstrual syndrome (PMS), increasing their consumption of carbohydrates may give them relief from PMS symptoms because of its effect on serotonin production. Dr. Judith Wurtman, former director of the Research Program in Women’s Health at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Clinical Research Center, explains why in her article for Psychology Today.

Premenstrual syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.Wurtman defines PMS as “a cluster of physical, cognitive and emotional symptoms that range in intensity from barely noticeable to incapacitating.” Women typically experience PMS a few days before their menstruation begins. While some women only have to deal with it for a few hours, others have to contend with various symptoms for a week or more.

Some of the most common physical symptoms of PMS include breast tenderness, bloating (fluid retention), acne flare-ups, fatigue, sleep disturbances and appetite changes with food cravings, especially for sweet carbohydrates. Meanwhile, the most common mood-related symptoms of PMS include anger and irritability, anxiety, oversensitivity, exaggerated mood swings and depression. All of these symptoms vary in terms of duration and severity from cycle to cycle.

According to statistics, about 20 to 30 percent of women suffer from clinically significant PMS — that is, moderate to severe symptoms that affect their functioning. On the other hand, about five percent of those of childbearing age experience a serious form of PMS called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). This condition occurs a week or two before ovulation and causes severe irritability, anxiety and depression.

Other psychological symptoms of PMDD include panic attacks, frequent crying, lack of interest in daily activities and relationships, trouble sleeping and trouble thinking or focusing. Physical symptoms include tiredness or low energy levels, cramps, bloating, breast tenderness, headaches and joint and muscle pain. While researchers have yet to identify the exact cause of PMDD, many speculate that hormonal changes and fluctuations in the levels of a brain chemical called serotonin may be involved.

Why carbohydrate intake can relieve PMS

Serotonin is a hormone produced by neurons that impacts the entire body. Besides facilitating communication between cells within the nervous system, serotonin also helps with various bodily functions, such as digestion, eating and sleeping. In fact, serotonin is the key hormone that stabilizes mood, happiness and feelings of well-being. Research has linked low levels of serotonin to overexcited neurons, poor bone health and high levels of anxiety and depression.

According to Wurtman, serotonin levels change throughout the menstrual cycle, and a decrease in serotonin activity may be responsible for some of the mood-related symptoms associated with PMS. Meanwhile, studies show that the amount of serotonin produced by brain neurons is controlled by food intake, so eating certain foods may be of considerable help to women suffering from PMS.

Carbohydrate consumption is known to trigger the release of insulin, a hormone that promotes the absorption of large neutral amino acids, except tryptophan, by skeletal muscles. This leaves large amounts of tryptophan in the blood, which can then be delivered to the brain. Neurons need tryptophan to produce serotonin. Therefore, eating tryptophan-rich foods like eggs, salmon, tofu, nuts and seeds with a certain amount of carbohydrates is a good way to boost serotonin levels naturally.

While investigating the effects of nutrient intake on PMS, Wurtman and her colleagues found that the calorie intake of women with PMS drastically goes up because of increased cravings for sweet and starchy carbohydrates. They also found that eating a carbohydrate-rich, protein-poor evening test meal just before the start of their periods significantly decreased the women’s depression, tension, anger, sadness and fatigue scores. Wurtman and her team attributed these improvements to an increase in the women’s serotonin levels brought about by their consumption of carbohydrates.

“Because synthesis of brain serotonin, which is known to be involved in mood and appetite, increases after carbohydrate intake, premenstrual syndrome subjects may overconsume carbohydrates in an attempt to improve their dysphoric mood state,” the team concluded in their report, which appeared in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

For more articles on how to manage PMS symptoms naturally, visit WomensHealth.news.

Evangelyn Rodriguez

Sources include:

PsychologyToday.com

MedicineNet.com

WomensHealth.org

Hormone.org

OnlineLibrary.Wiley.com

FrontiersIn.org

Healthline.com

AJOG.org

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.