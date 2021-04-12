Brazilian P1 variant now second most prevalent coronavirus strain in the country

The Brazilian variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is now the country’s second most prevalent strain of the virus, next to the coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom.

Known as P1, the strain is believed to be more infectious than the original and the other mutations, but it is unclear by how much.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), P1 now accounts for at least 434 COVID-19 cases across 28 jurisdictions. This is the first time that the P1 variant has come in second.

Health authorities are concerned that the P1 strain may have the ability to evade the antibodies the body produces from a prior coronavirus infection, or the antibodies supposedly triggered by the coronavirus vaccines. Most of the COVID-19 patients with the P1 variant are in Massachusetts, where 102 cases were found. Other states that have a significant number of P1 cases are Illinois with 93, Florida with 87 and California with 39.

All three authorized vaccines available in the U.S. – made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are supposedly effective against the P1 variant, although their potency is somewhat diminished.

The data regarding the rise of the P1 strain comes as the U.S. grapples with the fact that coronavirus infections are still climbing despite the fact that the daily vaccination rate is also on the rise.

The P1 strain has become the dominant form in Brazil, where the country’s healthcare facilities are on the verge of collapsing as patients who survived prior infections are getting infected again by the P1 variant. (Related: Post-vaccine SUPER STRAINS emerge: Coronavirus pandemic in Brazil beginning to affect younger people at higher rates.)

U.K. variant now the dominant strain in the U.S.

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced that the UK variant, known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common variant circulating in the United States.”

The B.1.1.7 strain has overtaken the original form of the coronavirus. It now accounts for 19,554 active COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The CDC has been warning the country about B.1.1.7 since January. The agency claims it is considered at least 50 percent more transmissible and a lot more virulent than the original coronavirus strain.

The CDC claims that the three vaccines in the U.S. that have been given emergency use authorizations are effective at dealing with B.1.1.7.

After B.1.1.7 and P1, the CDC has listed the South African strain of the coronavirus as the third “variant of concern.” There are currently 424 recorded cases of the South African variant in the U.S., just 10 fewer cases than the Brazilian strain.

There may be more variant cases spreading undetected

The number of COVID-19 cases caused by different variants may be larger, but health authorities are unable to keep up with the data because the country does not do enough gene sequencing compared to most of the developed world.

Gene sequencing involves taking samples of the coronavirus from positive test results to a specialized lab, which will then seek the genetic code of the virus. Once the code has been laid out, scientists can identify it.

If the country is unable to do enough gene sequencing, it is possible that the new variants like P1 and B.1.1.7 could be a lot more widespread than current data shows.

According to COVID CoV Genomic, a project led by researchers from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the U.S. ranks 33rd in the world in gene sequencing. The country is in between the African nations of Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe. The top three nations – Iceland, Australia and New Zealand – are sequencing coronavirus samples at a rate between 55 and 95 times greater than the U.S.

Learn more about the state of the pandemic in the U.S. and in other parts of the world by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

USAToday.com

TheHill.com

Bloomberg.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.