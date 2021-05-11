Single-use face masks are a ticking time bomb of global pollution, experts warn

Single-use face masks are a ticking plastic bomb for the environment, according to a commentary published in Frontiers of Environmental Science and Engineering. Zhiyong Ren, a professor of civil and environmental engineering from Princeton University, and Elvis Xu, an environmental scientist from the University of Southern Denmark, authored the commentary.

Based on recent studies, the authors estimated that some 129 billion single-use face masks are used per month worldwide. This figure corresponds to three million masks used per minute. Most of these masks are made from plastic microfibers, typically ranging in size from five millimeters (mm) to microscopic lengths.

There have been increasing reports as well of the inappropriate disposal of soiled face masks. The authors said it is urgent to recognize single-use face masks as a potential environmental threat to prevent them from becoming the next big plastic problem.

Face masks could be worse than plastic bottles

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.More than 300 million tons of plastic were being produced worldwide per year before the pandemic. However, recent estimates show that face masks are now being produced worldwide at an unprecedented rate, with China leading the way.

In fact, China, now the world’s largest face mask producer, increased its face mask production by a factor of 10 last March to meet the surge in demand. That put the production of single-use face masks on a similar scale as plastic bottles. (Related: Plastic BAN List highlights the 9 top sources of plastic pollution.)

But unlike plastic bottles, single-use masks can neither be reused nor recycled. In fact, 25 percent of all bottles produced are recycled thanks to official guidance from local and national governments. On the other hand, there is no official guidance for the recycling of masks. So it’s not surprising that most soiled masks end up polluting both terrestrial and aquatic environments.

Moreover, the masks’ materials make them more likely to persist and accumulate in the environment. A single-use mask typically has three layers: a polyester outer layer, a polypropylene or polystyrene middle layer and an inner layer made of an absorbent material like cotton.

Polypropylene is notorious for being one of the most problematic plastics. It is typically used to produce various plastic products, such as plastic containers, reusable water bottles, plastic furniture, medical components, luggage and even car parts.

As a ubiquitous material, polypropylene is also typically found accumulating in the environment. According to Xu and Ren, masks are able to resist degradation even when subjected to heat and solar radiation in nature because of polypropylene’s recalcitrant properties.

They also explained that masks can generate large numbers of microscopic polypropylene particles as they become weathered in the environment. These particles can break down further into nanoplastics.

Products like plastic bottles and plastic bags would take centuries to break down into micro- and nanoplastics. But since single-use face masks are already made from micro-sized plastic fibers, they may release those fibers into the environment more readily, explained Xu and Ren.

The authors also pointed out that nanomasks could further compound this problem. Nanomasks are new-generation masks that use nano-sized plastic fibers to protect the wearer from inhaling pathogens. But as is the case with the standard single-use masks, these nanomasks may be another source of plastic pollution.

However, Xu and Ren said they do not know how masks contribute to the large number of plastic particles detected in the environment because no data on mask degradation in nature exists.

That said, it’s safe to assume that, like other plastic waste, masks accumulate in nature. They may even release harmful chemicals and pathogenic microorganisms that threaten plants, animals and humans.

Despite this grim outlook, Xu and Ren said there are several things that citizens, officials and scientists can do to minimize the impact of face masks on the environment. These include:

  • Set up mask-only trash bins for collection and disposal
  • Replace disposable masks with reusable ones
  • Develop biodegradable face masks
  • Consider standardization, guidelines and strict implementation of waste management for mask wastes

Environ.news has more stories about the environmental impacts of single-use face masks.

Divina Ramirez

Sources include:

GlobalResearch.ca

SDU.dk

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.