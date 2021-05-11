Large-scale study finds that masking students is ineffective and a form of child abuse

A dataset called the “COVID dashboard project” has revealed that forcing children to wear a mask all day at school is a pointless exercise in child abuse.

Put together by Brown University professor Emily Oster, the project was designed to fill the gap concerning the “coordinated federal effort to track COVID cases in context.”

“By ‘in context’ I mean with information on how many people were in in-person school and what mitigation factors allowed school to operate safety,” Oster clarified in a March 1 update to the dashboard.

Launched back in early September, the dashboard’s initial announcement included data on roughly 100,000 in-person students. All of it came from schools and districts that opted-in to the study to provide relevant data for research purposes.

“These data provided a first, early look at case rates in schools,” reports explain. “The sample was selected, yes, but it provided a first look at case rates in schools.”

Since that time, a second “wave” of data was received on about 12 million students, roughly six million of whom are taking in-person classes – this is roughly 20 percent of all school enrollment in the United States.

“At this stage of the process, we still collect data from districts and schools who opt-in,” Oster explains. “But we’re also pulling in comprehensive data at either the school or district level from a number of states (New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Florida).”

“The result is data with less geographic balance but significantly more representativeness (and many more observations).”

Masked schools are seeing 37 percent more Chinese Virus infections in students than unmasked schools

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.While back in March Oster was of the persuasion that masks might be beneficial, the data has since shown that the case rate of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “infections” is actually 37 percent higher in schools that require masks.

Even worse, masked schools are seeing a case rate that is 84 percent higher in staff compared to unmasked schools. All the way around, masks have proven to be both useless and harmful.

This is the available data in areas that are considered to have “high community transmission.” However, similar disparities were observed in areas with “low community transmission,” where “masks required” districts are seeing noticeably higher rates of infection compared to “no masks required” districts.

All of this is what you call science, by the way – you know, that think the pro-mask, pro-injection crowd is always accusing us of rejecting. It is now clear that they are the ones rejecting science in favor of Faucism and other cult-like belief systems that have no basis in either science or reality.

Wearing a mask has become nothing more than a religious ritual for those who believe themselves to be scientifically superior to everyone else. They wear one – or two, or even three – to virtue signal their ignorance, which they believe shows how “smart” they are.

Well, we now know based on actual science that masks are an emblem of stupidity – and in the case of young children, an act of child abuse that is destroying their mental health as well as their physical health.

“… it stands to reason that any data collected on such an issue would show at least somewhat less transmission in masked vs unmasked schools, IF masks worked to slow the spread of COVID-19,” writes Scott Morefield for Townhall.

“They don’t, obviously. Meanwhile, some blue state school districts are still forcing tennis players and track runners to wear face muzzles over their breathing holes outside, in the name of ‘science,’ or something.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) child abuse can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Townhall.com

DrEddyMD.com

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.