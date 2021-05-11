Large-scale study finds that masking students is ineffective and a form of child abuse

A dataset called the “COVID dashboard project” has revealed that forcing children to wear a mask all day at school is a pointless exercise in child abuse.

Put together by Brown University professor Emily Oster, the project was designed to fill the gap concerning the “coordinated federal effort to track COVID cases in context.”

“By ‘in context’ I mean with information on how many people were in in-person school and what mitigation factors allowed school to operate safety,” Oster clarified in a March 1 update to the dashboard.

Launched back in early September, the dashboard’s initial announcement included data on roughly 100,000 in-person students. All of it came from schools and districts that opted-in to the study to provide relevant data for research purposes.

“These data provided a first, early look at case rates in schools,” reports explain. “The sample was selected, yes, but it provided a first look at case rates in schools.”

Since that time, a second “wave” of data was received on about 12 million students, roughly six million of whom are taking in-person classes – this is roughly 20 percent of all school enrollment in the United States.

“At this stage of the process, we still collect data from districts and schools who opt-in,” Oster explains. “But we’re also pulling in comprehensive data at either the school or district level from a number of states (New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Florida).”

“The result is data with less geographic balance but significantly more representativeness (and many more observations).”

Masked schools are seeing 37 percent more Chinese Virus infections in students than unmasked schools

While back in March Oster was of the persuasion that masks might be beneficial, the data has since shown that the case rate of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “infections” is actually 37 percent higher in schools that require masks.

Even worse, masked schools are seeing a case rate that is 84 percent higher in staff compared to unmasked schools. All the way around, masks have proven to be both useless and harmful.

This is the available data in areas that are considered to have “high community transmission.” However, similar disparities were observed in areas with “low community transmission,” where “masks required” districts are seeing noticeably higher rates of infection compared to “no masks required” districts.

All of this is what you call science, by the way – you know, that think the pro-mask, pro-injection crowd is always accusing us of rejecting. It is now clear that they are the ones rejecting science in favor of Faucism and other cult-like belief systems that have no basis in either science or reality.

Wearing a mask has become nothing more than a religious ritual for those who believe themselves to be scientifically superior to everyone else. They wear one – or two, or even three – to virtue signal their ignorance, which they believe shows how “smart” they are.

Well, we now know based on actual science that masks are an emblem of stupidity – and in the case of young children, an act of child abuse that is destroying their mental health as well as their physical health.

“… it stands to reason that any data collected on such an issue would show at least somewhat less transmission in masked vs unmasked schools, IF masks worked to slow the spread of COVID-19,” writes Scott Morefield for Townhall.

“They don’t, obviously. Meanwhile, some blue state school districts are still forcing tennis players and track runners to wear face muzzles over their breathing holes outside, in the name of ‘science,’ or something.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) child abuse can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Townhall.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts