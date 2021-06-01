Canadian doctor: COVID response is slowly ‘dismantling’ ethics established after World War 2

A Canadian doctor and author of a declaration opposing attempts by the Canadian medical establishment to prohibit doctors from questioning the mainstream COVID-19 narrative says the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) is “dismantling the ethics put in place after the Second World War with the Nuremberg Code.”

(Article by Anthony Murdoch republished from LifeSiteNews.com)

“I was taught in medical school that the bedrock of the Nuremberg Code is a free and fully formed consent [for all patients]. To only promote the public health measures is a denial of the rights of those patients,” Dr. Patrick Phillips, who works as an emergency room physician in Englehart, Ontario, told LifeSiteNews.

Phillips, along with other Canadian physicians, helped author and then publish the declaration “For science and truth,” which came in response to a recent statement from the CPSO saying that doctors must not speak their mind if that would contradict the “official” government response to COVID-19.

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.The CPSO statement is directed against doctors who take to social media to speak their minds freely in opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, and states that doctors who go against public health measures and vaccines, or promote “unproven treatments for COVID-19,” will be investigated.

The group of physicians countered that at its core, the primary obligation of a doctor is not to the “CPSO or any other authority,” but to patients.

Phillips noted that the “science and truth” declaration is all about informed consent and patient rights. “It’s a group of physicians from across the county, we are all signatories of the document itself, there is no particular author, but when we saw that statement from the college, we were shocked about how restrictive and anti-science it was.”

“[The CPSO statement] was basically asking us to go against our oath and our ethics of putting the patients first in offering free and fully informed consent to our patients, and we knew we had to do something.”

The “science and truth” declaration states that the CPSO statement “violates” a doctor’s pledge to his patients in three ways: by denial of the scientific method, by violating a doctor’s pledge to use evidence-based medicine for patients, and by violating the duty of informed consent.

Phillips told LifeSiteNews that the CPSO has denied patients “the right to hear all sides of the story” about COVID-19 lockdowns and medical treatments. “It’s not simply a declaration. We are asking the CPSO to rescind their statement. This is about patient rights.”

Phillips said that the plan for the “science and truth” declaration going forward is for it to grow and spread both among the medical community, as well as to other professions.

“We are a movement of physicians who are going to follow the Nuremberg Code, a diverse group of physicians. We are not anti-vaccine, or even anti-lockdown necessarily,” Phillips explained.

When asked about feedback regarding the “science and truth” declaration, Phillips said that many doctors he knows were shocked by the CPSO statement, but were afraid to sign the declaration due to the possibility of being “canceled.”

“A total of 151 physicians were brave enough to sign and endorse it as of today. This is really significant,” he added.

Now, the document has a total of roughly 11,000 signatures, including over 400 physicians. The signatories also include dentists and other medical professionals.

The mixing of medicine with politics “is very dangerous”

Phillips said that when it comes to pushing through COVID-19 treatments funded by both government and industry who have “teamed up” together, one should proceed with skepticism.

“I was always taught in medical school to be very skeptical of any kind of guidelines put out there if they are funded by industry … because the science can be manipulated, and so at this time, big pharmaceutical companies are kind of teaming up with government, and all physicians should be skeptical of any kind of guidelines that are coming out that are all funded by industry,” he continued. “We are seeing very clearly that mixing of the science of medicine with politics, is very dangerous.”

Phillips noted that doctors need to be able to “speak freely, we need able to debate all of the issues freely.”

“Masking, air travel, they have flip-flopped multiple times, we need to be critical and look at evidence. We are on the frontlines. We are seeing these harms. It’s tragic.”

Phillips says kids need their “lives back”

While working in the ER, Phillips said that he sees daily the harms caused by extended lockdowns, notably among kids who have lost “all their friends” while being stuck in front of a computer camera on “Zoom meetings.”

“All these kids, they don’t need antidepressants, they don’t need counseling, they just need their lives back, they need their friends, they need to play, school, they need hope for the future, and that’s what our government is taking away right now, and that’s why we need to openly debate these things,” he said.

“We are seeing these harms, we’re seeing them every day in my emergency department, and its tragic, and I can’t just see all these harms and just stand by silently. I think that’s true for all of us who signed this declaration, that we can’t stand by silently while our patients are being harmed and not speak about it.”

News Editors

Read more at: LifeSiteNews.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.