Coronavirus cases in surge across the UK, even though 8 in 10 adults have received the “vaccine”

The United Kingdom is experiencing another surge in Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases despite the fact most adults in the country have been vaccinated.

On Thursday, June 17, the British government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) reported 11,007 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. At the same time last week, the country had 7,393 new COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The new infections on Thursday represent the highest reported number of cases since Feb. 19, when 12,027 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Public Health England (PHE), an agency in the DHSC, reported that infections are increasing across all age groups but are most prevalent among people aged 20 to 29.

The government announced the 11,000 new cases at the same time it said that eight out of every 10 adults in the country have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. (Related: The MOST VACCINATED NATION in the world reintroduces restrictions as coronavirus cases surge.)

British epidemiologist and COVID-19 researcher Tim Spector believes the current surge will peak at around 15,000 new cases a day. This will occur by the last week of June or the first week of July.

After this, Spector believes the cases in the U.K. will start to fall. “By four weeks [after the surge] we are much below the level we are now, and at something much more manageable,” he said.

“That’s if all goes well,” he added.

Chief Medical Officer for England Dr. Chris Whitty said the current surge in new COVID-19 cases will “definitely” lead to more hospital admissions and deaths in the coming days and weeks.

“The height of that surge is still uncertain and we’ll have to see how this goes over the next several weeks,” said Whitty. He added that the National Health Service, the U.K.’s publicly funded healthcare system, needs to prepare for another wave of new COVID-19 cases in the coming winter.

Rise in cases blamed on new coronavirus variant and unvaccinated individuals

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is blaming the rise of new COVID-19 cases on two factors: the delta variant of the coronavirus and unvaccinated individuals.

The emergence of the delta variant, first identified in India, has supposedly upended all of the government’s plans concerning the pandemic.

Johnson was set to lift England’s remaining pandemic restrictions this month, but ultimately decided against it. He instead extended lockdown for another four weeks. He wants to give adults in the country more time to get the second dose of the vaccine. Data supposedly shows that getting fully vaccinated significantly increases protection against the delta variant.

“It is important to take up the offer of the vaccine to protect yourself and others,” claimed PHE Medical Director and Director of Health Protection Dr. Yvonne Doyle. “Case rates have increased across all age groups and regions around England, and we are seeing further increases in hospitalizations.”

Government and public health officials have also blamed the rise of COVID-19 cases on vaccine hesitancy, particularly among the younger population.

Research from Imperial College London supposedly found that the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in England is being driven by younger age groups who have so far refused to get vaccinated.

One report from the Office for National Statistics found that around 13 percent of British people aged between 16 and 29 are still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

Experts are blaming the vaccine hesitancy on public messaging during the height of the pandemic that emphasized the threat COVID-19 posed to older people. Others are blaming dependence on social media on the rise of vaccine skepticism.

Learn more about the coronavirus vaccines and the surge in cases in heavily vaccinated populations by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

LiveMint.com

News.Sky.com

Independent.co.uk

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.