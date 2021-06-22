Delta variant of the coronavirus will be the new excuse for tyrannical health measures

A number of governments have warned about the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Because of its spread, authorities have warned that the biggest wave of the pandemic is yet to come. These same authorities are implementing measures that curtail people’s freedoms – such as lockdowns and mask mandates – under the guise of keeping the Delta variant at bay.

The “Delta variant” may actually be a euphemism for people who are harmed by covid vaccines. By blaming a “variant” instead of the vaccine, the covid vaccine mythology narrative can be perpetuated until global depopulation goals are achieved.

According to the now-discredited “science” establishment, the Delta or B16172 variant first detected in India is described as a sub-strain of the original B1617 variant that initially circulated there. It possessed three notable mutations that set it apart from earlier strains. The E484Q mutation allowed it to escape immunity from vaccines or earlier infection. The L452R mutation enabled it to become 20 percent more transmissible, while the P681R mutation contributed to its increased infectiousness.

A report by the Times of India (TOI) said the Delta variant even mutated further in some instances, becoming the Delta plus or AY1 strain. This strain possessed the K417N mutation at the virus’s spike protein, which enables it to enter and infect human cells. The TOI report added that the AY1 variant showed resistance to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Author Michael Snyder wrote in his blog that the Delta variant is “wreaking havoc” in different countries worldwide. It caused new COVID-19 cases in the U.K. to rise by 109 percent in a week’s time. Of these new cases, the Delta variant accounted for 91 percent. Because of this, the British government has considered extending lockdown restrictions by another month, the Daily Mail reported.

The same report added that a study by Public Health England (PHE) found that 29 percent of the 42 fatalities caused by the new strain were fully vaccinated against the disease. The PHE study only reignited fears of another outbreak, as cases and deaths there were on a downtrend. Many Britons also called for lifting the unnecessary lockdowns.

Variants of concern such as the Delta strain will serve as basis for new lockdowns

Chile is another country that has locked itself down over fears of another circulating COVID-19 variant, namely the Brazilian P1 strain. Health authorities in the South American nation announced a blanket lockdown across its capital city of Santiago on June 10. The lockdown followed Chile’s daily nationwide caseload surging 17 percent in the past two weeks. Concurrently, the daily caseload for the Santiago Metropolitan region also spiked by 25 percent in the same period.

The lockdown starkly contrasted with Chile’s mass vaccination drive to protect its population against the Wuhan coronavirus. It boasted of having one of the highest vaccination rates worldwide, alongside countries such as the U.S. and Israel. According to Reuters data, around three-fourths of Chile’s 15 million population have already received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, almost 58 percent of Chileans are completely vaccinated against the disease.

As of writing, the Delta variant accounted for about 10 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The current number was a one percent increase from figures a month ago. But many have expressed fear that the B16172 strain will become the dominant variant in the U.S. – prompting another round of tyrannical public health mandates.

During a June 13 appearance in the CBS program Face the Nation, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb projected that the Delta strain would be likely to become dominant in the U.S. He added that it could lead to new COVID-19 outbreaks in the fall – with unvaccinated Americans facing the most risk.

The erstwhile FDA commissioner said: “Right now in the U.S., it’s about 10 percent of infections [and it’s] doubling every two weeks. That doesn’t mean that we’re going to see a sharp uptick in infections, but it does mean that this is going to take over. And I think the risk is really … that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall.”

Gottlieb added that the risk of outbreaks caused by the Delta strain would most likely be higher in areas with low vaccination rates, particularly in some cities in the southern U.S. He continued that “there’s a risk … [of] outbreaks with this new variant” in the aforementioned areas. The former FDA head also cited data from British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson showing that the B16172 strain was 60 percent more transmissible than the earlier B117 variant.

Ultimately, Gottlieb doubled down on the use of vaccines to fight the spread of the Delta variant. He remarked that COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. and other countries appear to be effective in containing the strain. “We have the tools to control [the Delta variant] and defeat it. We just need to use those tools,” he said.

