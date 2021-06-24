After Dr. Fauci repeatedly perjured himself, his destiny consists of investigation and trial

In a recent Senate hearing, Dr. Rand Paul interrogated Dr. Anthony Fauci on coronavirus gain-of-function, an unethical field of research that was banned in the US in 2014, but was funded multiple times by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), where Fauci presides as director.

Dr. Fauci repeatedly and adamantly perjured himself during the Senate hearing, lying to the American people about his level of involvement in the ongoing experiments on viruses and human immune systems. He altogether denied that the NIH and NIAID was involved in gain-of-function research, even though the NIAID approved $3.7 million in grants that were sent to Dr. Peter Daszak at the Eco Health Alliance and funneled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The NIH even designed a “public health emergency” loophole that allowed Chinese researchers to subvert the moratorium on gain-of-function experimentation.

Dr. Fauci now denies any involvement with coronavirus gain-of-function experimentation, but prominent people who worked alongside Fauci during the early months of the covid-19 scandal are beginning to speak out against him. Dr. Peter Navarro, who served as Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator to Trump, lays out several undisputed facts against Fauci. The facts show that Fauci is the father of virus engineering schemes that led to either an accidental or intentional release of highly-evolved coronavirus strains that resemble bioweapons.

Fauci’s arrogant denial is a prelude to more investigations against NIH officials and Chinese scientists

With Fauci’s perjury now public, his destiny now consists of investigation, trial and potential charges of criminal misconduct and crimes against humanity. After-all, Fauci’s NIAID signed off on $3.7 million in grants for “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” Fauci funneled millions in American taxpayer funds to Chinese scientists, who had easy access to the Chinese military. According to Chinese military documents, the CCP discussed the development of an aerosolized bioweapon to “cause the enemy’s medical system to collapse.” Fauci was either strategically used by the Chinese or was strategically working with the Chinese military to acquire highly-engineered coronavirus strains to attack human populations.

Since 2014, Fauci’s NIAID signed off on thirty studies on this very topic of virus engineering, and over half of these studies include authors from the Chinese Communist Party. Thirteen of the studies included scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Each one of these studies is transparent about who funded them. Each gain-of-function study was funded by the NIAID. This grant money went directly to Peter Daszak at the New York’s EcoHealth Alliance and to Dr. Shi Zhengli, Director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases.

One study on the “Isolation and Characterization of a Novel Bat Coronavirus” lists the “National Institutes of Health (NIH)” as the funding source to “Peter Daszak and Zheng-Li Shi under grant number NIAID R01AI110964.” As a direct beneficiary of Fauci’s grant, Dr. Daszak bragged in a TV interview about how simple it was to use gain-of-function at the Wuhan lab to make viruses more deadly.

Shi Zhengli, the infamous bat lady, was the beneficiary of seven other NIH grants. She collected coronavirus strains from the caves of Yunnan China and worked with Ralph Barric from the University of North Carolina. They collaborated on gain-of-function techniques, and ways to exploit human immune systems. Fauci also funded this research, allowing the scientists to use the loophole to subvert the gain-of-function moratorium that the NIH strategically designed.

The evidence shows that Fauci is a ring leader of a global crime syndicate

The moratorium on gain-of-function experimentation was necessary, because highly infectious pathogens have routinely escaped from the most secure labs, including the virus that escaped from the Beijing Virology Institute in 2003, initiating the first SARS epidemic. Even though the US State Department warned in 2018 about a lack of safety protocols at the Wuhan lab that could trigger a second SARS outbreak, Fauci continued to allow American and Chinese researchers a pathway to exploit the moratorium on gain-of-function experimentation. According to Australian journalist Sharri Markson, Fauci used a low-level White House meeting in December 2017 and met with NIH Director Francis Collins to discuss ways to subvert the 2014 moratorium on gain-of-function research to ultimately enhance the lethality of these man-made viruses.

The National Security Council during the Obama Administration understood the risks that are currently haunting the world today. Experts such as former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, along with doctors like Sanjay Gupta and Nicholas Wade, are now speaking publicly about the origins of this laboratory assembled, man-made virus. They join a growing chorus of scientists, such as Yuri Deigin, and immunologist Nikolai Petrovsky, who have dissected the molecular biology of SARS-CoV-2 and raised the possibility that the virus was manipulated.

Dr. Fauci has been a leading voice for shutdowns that inflict trillions of dollars in damage, destroying the livelihood and health of countless Americans. Fauci’s advice has led to isolation and germaphobia mindsets, as government holds people down for more experiments on their bodies and minds. Fauci’s advice has led to the suspension of civil liberties, and initiated wide scale human rights abuses. It is not ironic that he is also the father of these gain-of-function experiments on viruses and human immune systems. Should he ever own up to his involvement in these crimes against humanity, any future confessional he makes will never compensate for his longstanding arrogance and pride, let alone repair the damage that has been wrought across the world because of the choices he made.

If Fauci continues to pretend he is ignorant of all this illicit activity, he is even more guilty. As the director of the NIAID, he would be guilty of compounding and longstanding dereliction of duty that enabled crimes against humanity. Ignorance of the crimes that he is directly associated with, is definitely no excuse for these crimes, especially when these crimes occurred over several years on multiple accounts, all on his watch.

Lance D Johnson

