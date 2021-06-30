Chinese billionaire says CCP planning to release another covid strain this summer

Is there a new Chinese Virus soon on the way that will be delivered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the United States? According to Chinese billionaire Miles Guo, the answer is yes.

During a recent broadcast of TruNews, host Rick Wiles shared a clip of Miles speaking about what he claims is an impending attack on the U.S. that will be used to deliver a final death blow against the country.

“Based on the true history and civilization of the Chinese people, we’re here delivering the message to the West that we’re all humans,” Miles stated in the clip, clarifying that ordinary Chinese people are not the true enemies, but rather the CCP.

“We will never become the enemies of the West. The Chinese people are not going to, have never, and will never invade or occupy any territories of any countries or any Western countries. Never, ever.”

Miles made a series of announcements explaining that about 200 families in China, all belonging to the CCP, are the ones pulling the strings. This sounds a whole lot like the handful of “elite” families that also control the U.S., it is important to note.

“They are the culprits of committing crimes against the West, attempting to ‘lead’ the West and forcibly occupy the West’s resources, releasing the virus, other incidents that may occur, as well as the one I’m announcing today,” Miles claims.

“Now, the most critical thing that I’m going to tell you is that we’ve received the accurate intelligence. First, the CCP is attempting soon, probably at the end of this summer or the beginning of this fall, to release another virus.”

Miles Guo: China will attack Taiwan as distraction before attacking USA

The alleged release of this new virus will coincide with a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Miles further claims. Once this attack is launched and all eyes are on Taiwan, China will then attack the U.S. with a bioweapon and possibly more.

Miles was heavily involved with releasing information all last year during the first release of the Chinese Virus, having made numerous appearances on “Bannon WarRoom” and other U.S.-based programs.

He has, in many ways, offered on-the-ground messaging out of China that is not being reported by the American media, though some of his claims may need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Time will tell if the CCP ends up releasing another virus, or at least claiming that they did, in order to try to strong-arm more lockdowns, mask mandates and general paranoia and fear among the populace.

Since it worked so well the first time around, there is a high likelihood that whoever is behind all of this will certainly try it again. When tyranny works, the tyrants continue to amplify it until they achieve the level of power and control they so very much crave.

“The virus to be released this time will surely be more dangerous than the last one,” Miles claims. “We are informed that the CCP knows it very well that following the G7 Summit in 2021 with millions of deaths, hundreds of millions of people are being infected with the virus all around the world.”

“And meanwhile, all walks of lives [sic] in the whole world are demanding the truth (about the virus). The CCP is well aware that the truth will eventually be found out, making political deals and bribing or threatening politicians.”

If you are interested in hearing the broadcast for yourself, you can do so by visiting this link.

More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

