Chinese billionaire says CCP planning to release another covid strain this summer

Is there a new Chinese Virus soon on the way that will be delivered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the United States? According to Chinese billionaire Miles Guo, the answer is yes.

During a recent broadcast of TruNews, host Rick Wiles shared a clip of Miles speaking about what he claims is an impending attack on the U.S. that will be used to deliver a final death blow against the country.

“Based on the true history and civilization of the Chinese people, we’re here delivering the message to the West that we’re all humans,” Miles stated in the clip, clarifying that ordinary Chinese people are not the true enemies, but rather the CCP.

“We will never become the enemies of the West. The Chinese people are not going to, have never, and will never invade or occupy any territories of any countries or any Western countries. Never, ever.”

Miles made a series of announcements explaining that about 200 families in China, all belonging to the CCP, are the ones pulling the strings. This sounds a whole lot like the handful of “elite” families that also control the U.S., it is important to note.

“They are the culprits of committing crimes against the West, attempting to ‘lead’ the West and forcibly occupy the West’s resources, releasing the virus, other incidents that may occur, as well as the one I’m announcing today,” Miles claims.

“Now, the most critical thing that I’m going to tell you is that we’ve received the accurate intelligence. First, the CCP is attempting soon, probably at the end of this summer or the beginning of this fall, to release another virus.”

Miles Guo: China will attack Taiwan as distraction before attacking USA

The alleged release of this new virus will coincide with a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Miles further claims. Once this attack is launched and all eyes are on Taiwan, China will then attack the U.S. with a bioweapon and possibly more.

Miles was heavily involved with releasing information all last year during the first release of the Chinese Virus, having made numerous appearances on “Bannon WarRoom” and other U.S.-based programs.

He has, in many ways, offered on-the-ground messaging out of China that is not being reported by the American media, though some of his claims may need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Time will tell if the CCP ends up releasing another virus, or at least claiming that they did, in order to try to strong-arm more lockdowns, mask mandates and general paranoia and fear among the populace.

Since it worked so well the first time around, there is a high likelihood that whoever is behind all of this will certainly try it again. When tyranny works, the tyrants continue to amplify it until they achieve the level of power and control they so very much crave.

“The virus to be released this time will surely be more dangerous than the last one,” Miles claims. “We are informed that the CCP knows it very well that following the G7 Summit in 2021 with millions of deaths, hundreds of millions of people are being infected with the virus all around the world.”

“And meanwhile, all walks of lives [sic] in the whole world are demanding the truth (about the virus). The CCP is well aware that the truth will eventually be found out, making political deals and bribing or threatening politicians.”

If you are interested in hearing the broadcast for yourself, you can do so by visiting this link.

More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TruNews.com

NaturalNews.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.