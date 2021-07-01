Patent document shows that DARPA built covid with the help of Bill Gates, WHO

A patent has emerged to show that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was hatched nearly two years prior to its public release, proving that it did not randomly appear in bats at a wet market.

Great Britain’s Serco Group approved the patent filing for the Chinese Virus a full 17 months before it first appeared, and the entities listed as its creators are many of the usual suspects: DARPA, Bill and Melinda Gates, Defra, the Wellcome Trust and the European Commission.

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.A filing with the United States Patent Office also lists The Pirbright Institute as a funder of the Wuhan Flu. Pirbright, as we reported before this whole thing spiraled out of control, is directly funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates “nonprofit.”

That patent, dated for approval Nov. 20, 2018, clearly states that the “assignee” of “coronavirus” is “THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE (Woking, Pirbright, Great Britain), funded by Wellcome Trust, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, EU.”

This patent was filed on Jan. 23, 2017, which actually means that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was drummed up almost three years prior to when the news started reporting on its spread in Wuhan, and later throughout the rest of the world.

“The coronavirus patent was issued in just 17 months from initial filing – that’s almost unheard-of speed – with very little objection back from SERCO (U.K.)-managed patent examiner Bao Q. Li,” reports State of the Nation.

Pirbright Prof. Bryan Charleston assigned to “develop novel vaccines”

Pirbright employs a professor by the name of Bryan Charleston who is listed on the school’s website as a Wellcome Trust Scholar and Post-doctoral fellow who has helped provide “advice and expertise on the design of infectious disease challenge models for a wide range of pathogens in important agricultural species.”

One of Charleston’s specifically assigned tasks is to “develop novel vaccines,” which is interesting in light of all that has come out over the past year concerning the Wuhan Flu, its lab origins, and the rushed-to-market “Operation Warp Speed” vaccines that are being administered for it.

Charleston’s connection to Wellcome is also suspect, seeing as how Burroughs Wellcome & Co. bankrolled and supplied medical kits full of experimental “vaccines” to the British 2nd Boer War, which led to the murder of more than 60,000 blacks and whites in the world’s first modern-day concentration camp medical experiments.

Wellcome and the other aforementioned groups, by the way, also have ties to the UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society, which has controlled the press for centuries, steering the world towards a system of atheistic social fascism.

Bill Gates wanted a new coronavirus so he could make new vaccines

In the patent, it is further revealed that Gates and his cronies sought to create a new coronavirus for the purpose of developing new “vaccines,” which would of course generate billions of dollars in new profits while killing off millions of people.

The patent page explains that the coronavirus itself “may be used as a vaccine for treating and / or preventing a disease, such as infectious bronchitis, in a subject.”

By referring to us all as his “subjects,” Gates made it clear in his patent that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) would be the vehicle through which he and other uber-wealthy billionaires would deliver what is quickly shaping up to be one of the biggest destroyers of freedom and liberty that this world has ever seen.

Pirbright has also been involved in patenting many other viruses, including African swine fever, which is also listed in patent documents as being a “vaccine.”

Bill Gates quietly announced his intentions with Event 201

Many have since forgotten about it but Gates also hosted Event 201 back in the fall of 2019, just a few months before the Chinese Virus was launched.

While this “exercise” was dubbed as a hypothetical situation involving a killer virus potentially being unleashed, it quickly went live once the Wuhan Flu was set free from the lab.

Gates knew all along, of course, that his exercise would go live because he planned it to happen that way years in advance. There is no denying this, based on the available evidence, and yet few are reporting these vital truths at a time when it is needed most.

As you may recall, Gates even presented a scenario at Event 201 for how “public-private partnerships” would be necessary during a global plandemic “to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.”

“In recent years, the world has seen a growing number of epidemic events, amounting to approximately 200 events annually,” an announcement about the scheme explained.

“These events are increasing, and they are disruptive to health, economies, and society.”

In other words, the plandemic was planned, just as we said it was. And do not forget that the private corporation known as the CDC, along with the FDA and many other three-letter agencies, are also complicit in these crimes against humanity.

More related news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Deception.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

StateOfTheNation.co

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Related News

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.