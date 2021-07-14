Two “fully vaccinated” cricket players collapse mid-game during international match

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” strike again, this time at the T20 International where two “fully vaccinated” West Indies women cricketers collapsed on the field mid-game.

Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation both fell to the ground at different times during the match against Pakistan, which took place just three days after most of the West Indies women’s team proudly announced on Twitter that they had gotten injected.

“Over 30 West Indies Women and management staff are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a few more scheduled to receive their 2nd dose!” Windies Cricket tweeted on June 29.

“WI are Vaccinated [sic] and ready to face Pakistan Women! #vaccinatedontprocrastinate #vaccinesaveslives.”

The jabs failed, of course, resulting in Henry and Nation collapsing to the ground and convulsing just three days later. A medical team had to be brought in to help them, and one was carried off the field on a stretcher.

The game was about to resume when the second one collapsed as well, prompting confusion and hysteria over what was happening.

“Jack, actually we’re getting word that there’s a second West Indies player down,” one of the announcers was heard saying.

“Just got word that there’s a second player down. Not sure with what, but it seems there’s a second player who’s somehow collapsed in the West Indies team and there’s a second stretcher coming. That’s remarkable. I’ve never seen anything like this. What’s happening?”

Another announcer then responded back jokingly with, “Is there something in the air? I don’t know. This is unusual.”

Fauci Flu shots are destroying people’s health

Video footage of the two incidents quickly went viral on social media as people speculated about the cause of the two collapses. Many failed to make the connection between the injections three days prior and these sudden emergency medical incidents right in the middle of the game.

Both incidents took place within 10 minutes of each other, with the mainstream media declaring that the cause was “unknown.” Both women had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency care, and are now said to be in “stable” condition.

“Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues,” tweeted Qadir Khawaja.

“Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed. She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.”

Henry and Nation obviously suffered severe adverse reactions from their injections, and may have even contracted a “variant” from them – though the establishment will never admit the truth.

These are some of the fittest women in the world who would otherwise be the last to collapse during a normal match. The fact that they experienced deadly side effects just three days after doing their part to “flatten the curve” speaks volumes about the death sentence that is Chinese Virus injections.

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old boy who had just been partially “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu suffered cardiac arrest while lifting weights at the gym.

The boy had just received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection when he similarly collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital. Unlike Henry and Nation, the boy remains in critical condition at an intensive care unit (ICU).

“Isn’t ‘denial’ the first stage of grief? Or are these folks just dense?” asked one Free West Media commenter about the commentators at the cricket match who were flabbergasted by the disturbing display.

“You think this is something, just wait a few more years,” wrote another, warning about what is soon to come. “This experiment is just getting started.”

Ethan Huff

