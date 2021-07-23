Alarming new study shows COVID lockdowns led to FIVE times more suicides among children than died of the virus

For more than a year, authoritarian leftists in the Democrat Party have claimed that they are the ‘party of science’ when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They blamed then-President Donald Trump for every death, saying that his ‘irresponsibility’ and ‘COVID-mandate denials’ were responsible for killing Americans.

That was gaslighting at its worse; China, which concocted COVID-19 in a lab and then allowed it to escape and spread across the world is ultimately responsible for the virus. Not Trump. Not any American politician or community leader.

But there is some blame to go around when it comes to extra deaths caused by poor or politically motivated decision-making regarding the virus.

For instance, the Democrat-aligned deep state must be held legally accountable someday for using COVID to change election laws in key battleground states so they could steal Trump’s reelection.

Democratic governors like Andrew Cuomo in New York must be held legally accountable for decisions to force nursing homes and eldercare facilities to take in COVID-sickened patients even though ‘the science’ told us early on that older Americans are much more susceptible to contracting the disease and dying.

Democratic local leaders must be held legally accountable for keeping their communities locked down far longer than they needed to, leading to multitudes of business closures and bankruptcies.

And finally, the Democrat-run public education system and its protecting unions must be held legally and morally accountable for pushing pandemic policies that literally led to more children dying by something other than the virus: Suicide.

The Epoch Times reported:

Five times more children and young people committed suicide than died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the United Kingdom, according to a study, which also concluded that lockdowns are more detrimental to children’s health than the virus itself.

Researchers with the University College London, the University of York, the University of Liverpool, and the University of Bristol found in a study (pdf) that has not yet been peer-reviewed that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, otherwise known as the coronavirus, doesn’t appear to present a significant risk to children as compared with other age groups.

“The risk of removal of CYP (children and young people) from their normal activities across education and social events may prove a greater risk than that of SARS-CoV-2 itself,” the study concluded, citing the official name of COVID-19.

Got that? If this phenomenon occurred in the UK, it also occurred elsewhere throughout the Western world where socialists and tyrants kept insisting on locking kids out of their schools and forcing them to ‘learn by distance,’ when everyone knows how hard it is to get children motivated to pay attention when they are in the classroom.

And mind you, the teachers unions did this — kept pushing for kids to stay out of schools — despite the fact that we learned just as early on in the pandemic that the virus was not lethal to children and young people, and that they weren’t carriers.

Despite this alarming new data, Democrat-aligned groups are still pushing for kids to wear masks when they return to school in about a month, because “the science” — which is a lie.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers – and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said the the American Academy of Pediatrics Council on School Health chair Sonja O’Leary. “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking, and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

Even a children’s “medical” group, whose members know kids are not COVID superspreaders and don’t need to be vaccinated because they don’t catch deadly versions of the virus is continuing to push for draconian, authoritarian measures.

It’s obvious at this point these people don’t care about children and they sure aren’t following “the science.”

JD Heyes

