An inconvenient truth: Experimental covid injections are what’s driving the spread of “variants”

Despite what the fake news media is telling you, most Americans have not gotten injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And those who have, it appears, are the ones getting sick with and driving the spread of the “delta variant.”

There is zero proof to suggest that non-injected people are the ones now functioning as “viral factories” as the government claims. To the contrary, the injected have been marked with toxic chemicals that are mutating into new forms of illness that are sending people to the hospital with “covid.”

The piece discusses the history of the anti-Marek’s disease vaccine for chickens, which was first introduced back in 1970. It has had to be reinvented some three different times now because the virus continues to mutate to evade the vaccine.

The reason for this, of course, is that vaccines produce fake immunity, at best – fake meaning the type of immunity that wanes over time. Real immunity, which is produced by the immune system, lasts a lifetime.

A 2015 study published in the journal PLoS Biology also looked at the anti-Marek’s disease vaccine for chickens, revealing that unvaccinated chickens are the least likely to shed more virulent strains of the virus into the wild. Vaccinated chickens, on the other hand, are basically walking disease carriers.

“The findings suggest that the Marek’s vaccine encourages more dangerous viruses to proliferate,” the Quanta Magazine article explains. “This increased virulence might then give the viruses the means to overcome birds’ vaccine-primed immune responses and sicken vaccinated flocks.”

Viruses mutate all the time, and vaccines make things worse

How does this all relate to Fauci Flu shots? The answer is simple: The jabs are causing the Chinese Virus to morph into ever-new variants, which then turn into more new variants.

Vaccinated people are walking disease factories, in other words. Their damaged immune systems are now prone to spreading more illness, typically to other vaccinated people whose disease defenses have also been degraded.

While the mainstream media wants you to believe the opposite, the fact remains that injected people are the worst off when it comes to the risks involved with variant spread.

Even partially vaccinated people “might serve as sort of a breeding ground for the virus to acquire new mutations,” warns Paul Bieniasz, a Howard Hughes investigator at The Rockefeller University.

This, of course, runs contrary to media and government claims that unvaccinated people are somehow responsible for the vaccine-induced spread of new Wuhan Flu variants.

Richard Harris, NPR‘s science correspondent, warns of much the same. He says there is intense “evolutionary pressure” at play that renders vaccines unable to “completely block infection.”

“Many vaccines, apparently, including the covid vaccines, do not completely prevent a virus from multiplying inside someone even though these vaccines do prevent serious illness,” he alleges, toting the government line about the jabs supposedly minimizing the risk of serious illness.

One thing the fearmongering media is not telling people is the fact that each new variant of the Chinese Virus is becoming increasingly less dangerous, even if some of them are allegedly more contagious.

The risks to an unvaccinated person are almost nil regardless, while those who took the vaccines are now coming down with new infections that are sending many of them back to the hospital for treatment.

Keeping up with the latest news stories about Chinese Virus deception is as simple as visiting Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Mercola.com

DrEddyMD.com

