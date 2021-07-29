People who received “placebo” injections during covid vaccine trials will have same privileges as “fully” vaccinated, says UK government

It has come to our attention that some injection recipients who participated in clinical trials for the United Kingdom’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” reportedly received “placebos” instead of the real thing. And U.K. vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, a Muslim, says that these folks will be afforded the same privileges as the “fully vaccinated” when it comes to living and participating in the “new normal.”

These fake-vaccinated will be granted an NHS Covid Pass, the U.K.’s version of a vaccine passport, just like those who rolled up their sleeves and got a permanent genetic modification, Zahawi told the media, adding that the scheme has an “important role to play in slowing the spread of the virus.”

Zahawi wants Brits who own businesses and operate large venues where people gather to adopt the domestic health certificate quickly in order to “keep their clients or their customers safe” from the latest “variants” of the Fauci Flu, which are magically emerging just as predicted.

The NHS Covid Pass functions as a smartphone app, showing proof of vaccination status, negative test results, or natural immunity to the Chinese Virus. Zahawi says that people who received fake Wuhan Flu shots will be logged in the app as “fully vaccinated,” even though they received some other chemical concoction than the one that globalist billionaires claim will keep everyone “safe” against the Chinese Disease.

Covid vaccine apartheid continues to spread across Great Britain with Zahawi at the helm

Strangely, some of these early trial participants who received placebos rather than actual Chinese Virus spike proteins or mRNA chemicals are “now being treated as if they are vax deniers with the texts they get from the NHS (National Health Service),” lamented Labour MP Rupa Huq to Zahawi about the inconsistencies with the current paradigm.

Because some authorities do not consider these people to be “fully vaccinated” since they received a phony injection, many of them have been “grounded,” Huq says. One individual, an American who participated in the U.K.’s Trump Vaccine test program, has had to endure a type of vaccine “xenophobia” as he has been unable to access certain events that are exclusively available only to the injected.

“People think that they are being punished for doing the right thing,” Huq whined to Zahawi. “Will the minister rectify that?”

Zahawi responded by promising that everyone who participated in covid shot clinical trials, regardless of which injection they received, will be treated as “fully vaccinated” people when it comes to having access to the same events, venues, and businesses.

“We are working with other countries to make sure that that is recognized, but as far as the U.K. is concerned, they will be considered fully vaccinated, whether they have had the placebo or the vaccine,” Zahawi is quoted as saying.

Zahawi was previously against the idea of a digital Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine passport, having back in February called the idea of one “discriminatory.” Since that time, however, Zahawi has changed his tune and is now fully supportive of covid vaccine apartheid, which seems to be most popular in areas of the world where people with light skin are still the majority population.

“Nadhim Zahawi has no right to be an MP, let alone a minister, because he is foreign,” pointed out one commenter at RT.

“The English Bill of Rights says: ‘And I do declare that no foreign prince, person, prelate, state or potentate hath or ought to have any jurisdiction, power, superiority, pre-eminence or authority, ecclesiastical or spiritual within this realm. So help me God.’ I will ignore him and any decision he makes that I disagree with.”

The latest Chinese Virus injection insanity can be tracked at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RT.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.