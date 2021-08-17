Mandatory COVID vaccines at Tyson Foods leads to walkout of some workers amid food supply crisis and rising resistance to medical tyranny

The Marxists behind the regime and the deep state were working their ‘magic’ to turn our country into a socialist gulag with them in charge little by little, like the proverbial frog in the frying pan.

Now, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re engaged in a full sprint toward tyranny.

We’ve gone from “two weeks to slow the spread” of the virus to mandatory vaccines, but they’re not being imposed by the federal government, they’re being implemented by private companies and corporations as a ‘favor’ to the regime in exchange for not being further regulated — and without any ‘injury’ to the Constitution, supposedly.

But there is mounting resistance, and it is coming at a time when we’re at a crossroads in terms of whether or not our country will survive and the world will remain intact.

The latest battleground in America is at a Tyson Foods plant in Newberg, Tenn., where some employees have walked off the job in protest of being forced to get a vaccine we are discovering doesn’t really protect people from getting or spreading COVID, as evidenced by the rising ‘delta’ variant.

KFVS-12 has more detail:

Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest poultry processors, is mandating all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

It’s a company decision that’s not sitting well with some workers at one of Tyson’s rural Mid-South facilities.

A group of Tyson employees has been protesting outside the Tyson foods plant in Newbern, Tennessee all day Wednesday. These employees say they’re risking their jobs to fight against the company’s recent decision to require a COVID-19 vaccine for all of their employees.

About a dozen of the plant’s 650 employees have walked out, and while that doesn’t seem like many, consider that even small acts of defiance can lead to bigger ones; it just takes one spark.

“Nobody wants to be pressured to do anything, especially to their own body, that they don’t want to do,” local business owner Jill Blessing told the outlet.

The company has mandated, though, that all 120,000 of its employees get vaccinated by Nov. 1 or, presumably, they’ll lose their jobs or be subjected to frequent uncomfortable COVID testing. Either way, that action is also likely to lead to far more people quitting and finding jobs were owners or companies aren’t behaving like vaccine Nazis and requiring their workers to get a jab of an ineffective vaccine.

This is also coming at a time when the country’s food supply chain is severely stretched.

Natural News reported that grocers are getting ready for this inevitability, in fact:

Frozen meat, sugar and other staple items are reportedly being piled away in order to have enough on hand to stock grocery shelves in the event that they become scarcer, and thus more expensive.

Grocery sales in the U.S. for the week that ended on June 19 were up about 15 percent compared to two years earlier, and 0.5 percent from one year earlier, according to Jefferies and NielsenIQ data.

But in fact, the effect has been just the opposite.

“Thanks to the egregiously tyrannical Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions imposed by the government all last year, supply chains are still a mess. This, combined with increased transportation costs, labor pressure and ingredient constraints, is only making the problem worse,” Natural News reported.

And it’s not likely to get better anytime soon, thanks to the endless waves of COVID ‘variants,’ which are again leading to lockdowns and other mandates that will no doubt suppress employment again and make worse the already tenuous global and domestic supply chain.

If you haven’t started prepping by now, as in stockpiling storable food and water, you barely have enough time left to start. Don’t waste a moment.

JD Heyes

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

KFVSTV.com

Related Posts