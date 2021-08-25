Exhaustive overview of published science shows that masks are worthless against covid

On Feb. 29, 2020, then-surgeon general Jerome Adams told the world to stop buying face masks for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because they are “NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus.” It has been a year and a half since that tweet, and the science has only confirmed that Adams was right.

There has perhaps never before in history been something so pseudoscientific and foolish as the mask fetish, which continues to plague Western society like a virus of the mind. Masks have never done anything except spread more disease while making wearers look dumb, and yet here we are.

Keep in mind that everyone back in early 2020, including Tony Fauci, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was in agreement about this. Then April arrived, bringing with it a change of tune and a slew of mask mandates.

The messaging from the mainstream media and the government quickly changed to masks being a cure-all for Chinese Germs, if only people made sure the cloth or plastic fully covered the nose and mouth. Where did this nonsense originate, and how did it become the norm?

Sociopathy is one option, as is mental derangement. Maybe it was all the oxygen deprivation from wearing that mask in the first place that caused some people to continue wearing them up until today, despite a total lack of evidence that they do anything beneficial. (RELATED: Coronavirus masks are killing people, dentists warn.)

“In truth, the CDC’s, U.K.’s, and WHO’s earlier guidance was much more consistent with the best medical research on masks’ effectiveness in preventing the spread of viruses,” writes Jeffrey H. Anderson for City Journal.

“That research suggests that Americans’ many months of mask-wearing has likely provided little to no health benefit and might even have been counterproductive in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Masks block the door to the soul

When the CDC updated its mask policy to suddenly suggest that they would cure the plandemic, the fake federal agency conveniently ignored randomized controlled trials, which defy the narrative. The CDC instead cherry-picked only the “studies” that support the mask narrative.

“In a ‘Science Brief’ highlighting studies that ‘demonstrate that mask wearing reduces new infections’ and serving as the main public justification for its mask guidance, the CDC provides a helpful matrix of 15 studies – none RCTs,” Anderson reveals.

“The CDC instead focuses strictly on observational studies completed after Covid-19 began.”

Anderson says that observation studies are of a lower quality than RCTs and are far more likely to be politicized because the researcher’s judgment can be injected into the inquiry, producing the desired outcome.”

The CDC took these low-quality observational studies and propped them up on the world stage as “settled science,” manufacturing the false narrative that masks are “safe and effective” and anyone who denies such denies “science.”

The problem, of course, is that none of the “science” supporting masks is actually credible. It is all agenda-driven and fake, and Anderson goes in-depth in explaining exactly why – you can read his full report for yourself.

“Hiram Powers, the nineteenth-century neoclassical sculptor, keenly observed, ‘The eye is the window to the soul, the mouth the door. The intellect, the will, are seen in the eye; the emotions, sensibilities, and affections, in the mouth,’” Anderson writes about the true sinister agenda behind mask-wearing.

“The best available scientific evidence suggests that the American people, credulously trusting their public-health officials, have been blocking the door to the soul without blocking the transmission of the novel coronavirus.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

City-Journal.org

DrEddyMD.com

