Vaccine passport legislation gets shut down in California as disgraced governor Newsom faces recall

Democratic lawmakers in the state of California have been working on a bill that strips individuals of their body autonomy rights and threatens their civil liberties across every aspect of society.

Traitors to their country, these California Democrats want to establish a vaccine passport system that violates the medical privacy of all, while segregating individuals who do not comply with the bondage of covid-19 mandates and the misery of never-ending inoculations and subsequent hospital visits.

California Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat from Oakland, has backed down from introducing a new vaccine passport system into Assembly Bill 455, after the bill’s language was leaked to the people in late August. The bill is widely unpopular with people from all political parties.

Tyrannical system of medical discrimination and segregation gets shut down, for now

IntraCal™ contains both calcium orotate and magnesium orotate to help support healthy bones, teeth, the nervous system, and even cardiovascular health.These miserable purveyors of medical tyranny are now abandoning their evil and discriminatory plans after the citizens of California spoke up and demanded FREEDOM.

The disgraced Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, supports vaccine mandates and wants to install these vaccine passports across the public and private sector. Newsom has been “quietly watching and providing technical assistance” to the lawmakers behind the tyrannical legislation. He currently faces a historic recall election, as the people of California fight back against medical tyranny.

With the anti-American vaccine passport legislation falling flat, the Governor could try to impose a statewide vaccine mandate. Newsom is set to deliver this unconstitutional order after the recall election, if he survives it. California Democrats backed off on the vaccine passport system temporarily because of growing backlash that could “hurt Newsom’s chances of beating back a possible recall.” Buffy Wicks intends to introduce the vaccine passport system again in January and wants the “the strongest bill possible” to force vaccines on everyone.

Any law repugnant to the Constitution is null and void

The bill in question demands universal bodily subservience to the government of California and the vaccine industry that currently controls it. From a scientific perspective, the bill disregards natural immunity and its superior role in establishing herd immunity. The bill also disregards the holistic strategies and medical treatments that improve the survival rate. Instead, the bill demands that all individuals submit to deadly and disabling medical experimentation in the form of covid-19 clot shots and weakened immunity. The bill intimidates all public and private sector workers to submit their bloodline to a never-ending list of inoculations, medical testing, mask wearing and any other public health dictates that are levied against people in the future.

If the legislature and the governor give this system statutory power, then the people of California would be pressured to show proof that they are injected with spike proteins multiple times in order to enter any business. This system would create a two-tiered society, where the healthy and immune would be segregated and punished while the  vaccine subservient would go on in their misery, sickly, weakened, hospitalized and seeking permission from false authorities to exercise basic civil liberties.

Anyone who goes about their life normally, who doesn’t roll over to “slave papers,” will be threatened to prove their innocence with weekly or daily DNA swabs (covid tests). This level of medical coercion strips individuals of Constitutionally-protected due process rights. This covid-19 testing requirement falsely accuses healthy people of imaginary crimes they did not commit, punishing the unvaccinated, the non-infected and the immune. Under this medical tyranny, individuals are no longer innocent until proven guilty — an American principle that is under constant threat now. Under the vaccine passport system, everyone deemed “unvaccinated” is guilty of spreading infections they do not have and are forced to use routine, fraudulently-calibrated tests that were designed to deprive people of their rights and hold people captive to medical tyranny.

In the end, it doesn’t matter how many people vote in a poll or in a legislature to violate life, liberty, personal property, religion, due process or privacy of the individual. America is a Constitutional Republic that guarantees these basic rights to individuals. Vaccine Passports, coercive testing, forced masking and mandatory vaccine policies are dead upon arrival. Any law repugnant to the Constitution is null and void.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

LegalInsurrection.com

Archive.Is

DrEddyMD.com

Supreme.Justia.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.