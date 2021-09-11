CDC unveils Orwellian terminology change: “Vaccinated” will no longer include the term “immunity”

Long-time readers know we aren’t big fans of vaccines here, but that said, the reason they were developed in the first place was to provide people with an immunity from whatever disease the vaccine was intended to address and treat.

That’s not speculation and it’s not a conspiracy theory: Vaccines for polio, chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella, anthrax, and so on are all intended to make people immune to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knows this, of course, and even used to recognize that fact. We say ‘used to’ because the nation’s foremost ‘health’ agency is now changing that stance — that fact — after decades, and because the agency has become little more than just another politicized wing of our big fat centralized government.

And of course, it’s all due to COVID-19, the virus that the left has used as an excuse to change everything from how we function in society to our religious practices and how our economy functions (or doesn’t function).

On September 1st, 2021 the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) updated its website’s definition of the word “vaccination,” replacing the word “immunity” with “protection.”

“Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” — Prior to Sept. 1.

“Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.” — After Sept. 1.

“The change in definition was noticed by Americans around the country with many posting screenshots of the definition before and after the change online,” Big League Politics added.

Social media users took to various online platforms to voice their outrage and disgust with this completely unnecessary (if medical science involving vaccines really has been right all these years) change.

“We’re living in 1984.” conservative political commentator Kangmin Lee noted on Instagram. “They keep shifting the goalpost, lying to us, and redefining terms. They did this with herd immunity, anti-vax, and now the definition of vaccination itself from immunity to ‘protection’, which is such a broad, vague term. And of course, this is all by design. Wake up America.”

“Stop trusting these public health bureaucrats,” Lee added.

Suspicions of American institutions like the CDC are at an all-time high, especially with reports of waning vaccine efficacy like Israel’s report on Pfziers vaccine being only 39% effective against certain variants.

Mind you, even the flu vaccine has been justified each and every year despite its dismal success rate as being necessary to create “immunity” among the population (though as with COVID-19, if you get the flu and recover, your natural immunity is a lot stronger than any vaccine ever could be).

This comes as the COVID pandemic‘s biggest liar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is being called out by a leading U.S. senator for covering up his involvement and contributions in creating the disease to begin with.

“You know, for 18 months, he’s been saddling up his moral high horse and clucking his tongue at college kids who want to go celebrate a football game in an outdoor stadium on a nice fall day or parents who don’t want their kindergartners to have to wear masks their entire lives, telling you you have to wear three masks, when all along, he’s been lying, not just to Congress, but to the American people about his role in funding the very reckless, dangerous research at a Chinese Communist lab that unleashed this pandemic on the world,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News host Laura Ingraham this week after new evidence was uncovered that Fauci was not honest with Congress over his involvement (where are the charges, by the way, ‘Justice’ Department?).

“It is a disgrace and it’s time for Tony Fauci to be held accountable,” he added.

It sure is — but is the Biden regime going to do it, or will it continue to be more concerned with changing terms and definitions to justify continuing to force Americans to get a lousy vaccine that can be very dangerous to their health?

