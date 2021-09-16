Suddenly the “science” claims that VACCINATED people need to be protected from unvaccinated… how is this possible if vaccines work?

The “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are so “safe and effective” that the Branch Covidians pushing them now insist that people who refuse the shots are an existential health threat to those who took them.

You read that right: Unless all unvaccinated people also agree to get vaccinated, the already vaccinated are somehow still at risk of getting sick and dying, supposedly because of the unvaccinated.

As has always been the case until very recently, the purpose of vaccination is to provide personal protection against disease. People who take vaccines, we are told, obtain special “immunity” that the unvaccinated supposedly never get because their natural immune systems did not receive the vaccine “upgrade.”

This was the crux of the overall vaccine narrative until 2020 came around. Donald Trump, who calls himself the “father of the vaccine,” introduced covid shots at “warp speed” and now, suddenly, vaccines are a collective effort.

They only work, we are now told, if everybody takes one. If even just one person skips the shot, then all the people who took the shot can still get sick and maybe even die from “covid” even if they are considered to be “fully vaccinated.”

It makes absolutely no sense, of course, but the world is apparently so dumbed down at this point that this train of thought is generally accepted as “scientific” in the “new normal.”

REALITY CHECK: The unvaccinated need protection against the vaccinated

Even if everyone did agree to roll up their sleeves for a Chinese Virus jab, the best that would happen, according to the “authorities,” is that there might be fewer hospitalizations or something.

At no point in time has the government or Big Pharma ever claimed that getting injected for Chinese Germs would “cure” the plandemic, even if everyone complied. At most, there could, maybe, in some alternate universe, be more “mild” cases of the disease as opposed to more serious ones.

Even this measly claim, as worthless as it is, has been debunked as nothing more than wishful thinking by members of the Church of Covid who wish it was true so they could convince more people to get vaccinated.

The truth is that the injections do nothing whatsoever to keep people healthy, and actually appear to make people sicker and more prone to death. Had these shots never been introduced in the first place, “covid” as we currently know it would already be in the history books.

If anything, the biggest public health threat right now are vaccinated people who have become walking spike protein factories, potentially infecting every person they come into contact with. It is the unvaccinated that need protection from the vaccinated, in other words.

Unless Pope Fauci tells his minions the truth, though, they will likely never listen to the actual science. So many of these people are so invested into the Cult of Covidism at this point that their pride alone will forever stop them from admitting that they were duped into believing a lie.

“… they know the vaccines not only have failed but are actually potentiating infections instead of protecting against them,” Denninger says about the establishment.

“Why else would you ‘protect the vaccinated?’” he adds, pointing to perhaps the biggest logical flaw with the current plandemic narrative.

More news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) clown circus can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

