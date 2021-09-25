America’s hospitals are wrought with covid malpractice, fraud

For more than a year, PANDA (Pandemics, Data & Analytics) has been receiving calls from doctors all around the world who are horrified at the rampant fraud and malpractice taking place at hospitals as part of their Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) response.

Nick Hudson, PANDA’s chairman, says that most of these doctors end up remaining silent after learning about the risks involved with being a whistleblower. However, they have stories to tell that need to be heard.

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.The longer the plandemic goes on, the more people in the medical profession are realizing that it is not even worth keeping their jobs while muzzled because of how terrible things are getting.

“… those same doctors are starting to realise that their jobs are so unpleasant as long as they know what they know and stay silent, and that they’d rather speak out, even knowing that actions will be attempted against them by corrupted regulators,” Hudson tweeted.

“They’re remembering why they became doctors, the oath they swore to, and how at odds their current environments are with that. Basic principles of public health are being spurned, and they do not want to be part of the travesty.”

It is only when the corporate technocracy and “creeping authoritarianism” of the Branch Covidians is put to an end that real doctors will once again be allowed to practice real medicine.

“If it’s lost, they will not want to practice medicine in any event,” Hudson notes. “This is the conclusion all ethical doctors will eventually reach.”

Honest doctors must speak out or their entire profession will collapse

It is in their best interest for doctors who know the truth and are witnessing fraud and malpractice first hand to speak out about it. If they do not, then the medical professional as a whole is at risk of failure.

There is already growing distrust among Americans who used to trust the system concerning the legitimacy of Western medicine in the age of the Fauci Flu.

So much has been tampered with and lied about concerning prevention and treatment for covid that many are now avoiding their doctors altogether because they would rather live than die. Is this how the medical profession wants to be viewed by the general public?

The Chinese Virus has revealed much about the true ugly nature of Western medicine. Ironically, the medical fascism that has really ramped up over the past several years has done more to damage the integrity and reputation of the medical profession than the last 70 some-odd years of Big Pharma’s influence has.

Now, more people than ever before are asking questions that they never would have thought to ask pre-covid. When hospitals are denying patients lifesaving ivermectin and putting them on death-inducing ventilators instead, it quickly becomes apparent that something is seriously wrong with post-covid “medicine.”

“In private conversations with people they trust, American citizens are heaping contempt on doctors for forcing a narrative on us that had no basis in science,” writes Randi Pinkerton for the American Thinker publication.

“Many of us, perhaps even the majority, immediately recognized this virus for what it is: a common flu virus maybe engineered to be more contagious if not more fatal but hardly differing substantially from other influenza strains.”

Every doctor that goes along with the sham deserves what comes to him or her in the end. Those who are afraid to speak up need to decide if remaining silent will really be worth it in the end.

“Does the medical community understand that it has sacrificed the trust of Americans, possibly forever?” Pinkerton asks.

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny will only end when we make it end. To learn more, visit Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheReaderApp.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.