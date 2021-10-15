Walgreens just attacked two children with a biological weapon when all they wanted was a flu shot

An Indiana couple was horrified to learn that their local Walgreens pharmacy “accidentally” gave their four- and five-year-old children Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” instead of the seasonal flu shots they requested.

Alexandra and Joshua Price visited the Walgreens on St. Joseph Avenue in Evansville to get their family flu shots, which is an annual ritual. Everything seemed fine until the pharmacist handed back Fauci Flu shot cards indicating that their son and daughter had instead been given full adult doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech injection from “Operation Warp Speed.”

The Prices immediately contacted a local television station, a lawyer and a pediatric oncologist who was assigned to administer care to the children, both of whom quickly developed heart problems from the shots.

The little girl reportedly developed high blood pressure while the little boy developed tachycardia, or a rapid heartbeat. The brother and sister are now under close observation in case their Chinese Virus injection symptoms worsen.

“You hope it’s just the stress from being at the doctor’s office and unfamiliar response, but at the same time you’re like, ‘What if it’s not?’” lamented Alexandra Price to WFIE.

“You worry constantly. They’ve been sleeping in our bed in our room since Monday night of last week, so we can keep an eye on them, and it’s just – no one knows what to expect because there’s not a lot out there to help us.”

Walgreens says it’s “rare” for vaccines to get mixed up at its pharmacies

In a statement to the Courier & Press, another local news outlet, a Walgreens spokeswoman suggested that such incidents are “rare,” but did not deny that this one occurred.

“Patient safety is our top priority, and due to privacy laws, we cannot comment on specific patient events,” the statement reads.

“But generally speaking, such instances are rare and Walgreens takes these matters very seriously. In the event of any error, our first concern is always our patients’ well-being. Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech shot is not currently approved or emergency use authorized (EUA) for children under the age of 12. However, the pharmaceutical partnership is pushing federal regulators to give the green light for children aged five to 11.

The results of a “clinical trial” procured by the two drug giants of course claims that its shot is “safe and effective” for children as young as five, but only at a dose one-third the size of an adult dose.

In this case, the Price children received what could soon be considered a triple dose of the jab, which is not considered safe for young ones.

A similar incident occurred recently in Baltimore when a couple took their four-year-old daughter in for a flu injection, only to have the same full-adult-dose Pfizer-BioNTech jammed into her arm instead.

“That’s not going to happen often,” stated Brian Castrucci, a Bethesda-based epidemiologist, in what was apparently supposed to be a statistical reassurance. “We should never have an error in our case, but this is an error that caused no harm. This isn’t a poison.”

Personal injury lawyer Daniel Tuley, who is representing the couple in Indiana, has instructed them not to speak to anyone who reaches out to them about the incident at the Evansville Walgreens.

“I think they’re preparing a press release,” he noted, adding that his office is also planning to issue a release.

