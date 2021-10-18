CDC, FDA both fudged covid numbers to push more plandemic tyranny

A couple of state senators are pushing for a grand jury investigation into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

Sens. Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum, both of Oregon, have called on Acting U.S. Attorney Scott E. Asphaug to launch an immediate probe. They are backed by more than 1,718 Oregonians who signed their petition, as well as 53,032 Americans from other states.

In their petition, Thatcher and Linthicum expressed concerns about how the FDA and CDC have been measuring and reporting Chinese Virus “vaccine” adverse reactions, including serious injuries and deaths. They also claim that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is flawed, capturing only a tiny percentage of actual vaccine injuries and deaths.

Another point of contention is PCR tests, which have been proven time and time again to be fraudulent. One major issue with these tests is that they can be easily manipulated by jacking up the cycle threshold count, which in effect creates “false positives resulting in inflated numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” the letter explains.

Back in August 2020, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina told The New York Times that PCR tests tuned at too high of a cycle threshold will pick up genetic fragments that have nothing to do with the Fauci Flu. Mina stated at the time that the threshold should be no higher than 30 cycles and preferably lower.

In the “unvaccinated,” PCR tests are being tuned to a cycle count of 40 or more, producing loads of false positives. In the “fully vaccinated,” PCR tests are being tuned a lot lower to around 28, Thatcher says, resulting in fewer positives.

CDC circumvented “multiple federal laws” in its false covid statistical reporting

The reason for this disparity is that the medical establishment wants to create the illusion that only the unvaccinated are getting sick, and that the fully vaccinated are all healthy. Nothing could be further from the truth.

According to the petition, this low cut-off for the fully vaccinated helps to “eliminate false positive results and thereby reduce the number of vaccine ‘breakthrough’ cases,” which in effect furthers the plandemic narrative.

After consulting with a large group of doctors, epidemiologist and virologists on statistical reporting for the Wuhan Virus, Thatcher and Linthicum says they are now “profoundly concerned that the scientific literature continues to provide empirical evidence that safe and effective treatments and management strategies for COVID infections exist but are not being made available to Americans most in need.”

The nonprofit group Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), which helped put together the petition, says that it was submitted one month prior to going public in order to “protect those involved.”

The group also cited a March 2020 study alleging that the CDC over-emphasized the Chinese Flu as the cause of death in a number of cases where something else, including an underlying health condition, was the true cause of death.

This, in effect, allowed the CDC to “circumvent multiple federal laws,” SHF alleges.

“This passive VAERS system is a joke,” noted one commenter at The Epoch Times. “That is why foreign countries with better reporting systems are so important.”

“I work with many cardiologists that have seen issues with the vaccine but not one doctor ever reported it. That was by their own admission. So, five times underreported is still probably low.”

Another noted that none of this is a surprise, seeing as how the CDC and the FDA have been criminal organizations since their advent.

The latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

