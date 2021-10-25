Melissa Red Pill: Raid on Russian oligarch’s properties first domino to fall that brings down the “corrupt diseased cabal”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday, Oct. 19, raided the home of Russian industrialist and oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Christian author and conservative political commentator Melissa Red Pill considers the raid as the first “domino that falls” and brings down with it what she calls the “corrupt diseased cabal.”

Deripaska, 53, made most of his fortune in the 1990s and early 2000s in the aluminum industry. At one point he was the CEO of United Company RUSAL, one of the world’s largest aluminum companies and responsible for producing around 10 percent of the world’s aluminum.

Before the Great Recession in 2008 made his net worth collapse, he was the ninth richest man in the world. Now, he has an estimated net worth of between $3 to $5 billion.

FBI refuses to divulge why it raided Deripaska

It is still unclear why the raid took place. A spokesperson for the FBI told NBC News that the agency was conducting "law enforcement activity" at the 11,000-square-foot mansion, without giving any further details.

Deripaska’s home in Washington, D.C. is located in one of the capital’s most exclusive neighborhoods. It is right next to the home of George Conway, husband of former President Donald Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. Conway says he has never seen Deripaska at the residence.

Also on Tuesday, federal investigators searched another residence owned by Deripaska in Greenwich Village, New York.

A spokesperson for Deripaska said the two properties the FBI raided do not belong to Deripaska but to his relatives. This is the only comment anyone in Deripaska’s camp has made regarding the situation. The Russian oligarch rose to prominence due to his alleged close ties to the Russian government.

He was sanctioned in 2018 by the Department of the Treasury for “having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of a senior Russian government official.” (Related: Bombshell: Comey’s FBI approached Russian oligarch weeks before 2016 election to push phony Trump collusion narrative.)

Raid on Deripaska’s alleged properties an important event

“It’s not every day that you see a Russian oligarch’s home being raided by the FBI,” said Red Pill, during the Oct. 20 episode of her program “Freedom Force Battalion” on Brighteon.TV.

During her program, Red Pill gives a summary of the history behind the rise of Russian oligarchs like Deripaska. She talks about how at one point the Russian economy got crushed. During this time, many oligarchs like Deripaska started accruing more wealth and power and acted like crime families in Russia – vying for power with some of the country’s most influential politicians.

“This guy is one of the top dogs over there,” says Red Pill of Deripaska. To stress the importance of the FBI’s raid on Deripaska’s alleged properties, Red Pill compares it to raiding the home of the Queen of England.

“He is someone very, very high up in this crime family [of Russian oligarchs],” says Red Pill.

Red Pill has also highlighted the fact that Deripaska was sanctioned by former President Donald Trump and his administration. According to Red Pill, Deripaska worked very closely with both the FBI and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), possibly to help them take down Trump.

That, Red Pill says, was the reason why Deripaska was sanctioned by the Trump administration. Red Pill adds that the former president has targeted Deripaska as a warning to his other enemies to stop trying to come after him, otherwise they would also be sanctioned or worse.

Red Pill points to an interview Deripaska made with a mainstream media outlet right after he was sanctioned. During the interview, Deripaska denied all of the allegations brought against him. Red Pill notes that he was lashing out at his former allies in the FBI and the CIA who were unable to protect him from Trump.

“They cover for each other’s crimes,” says Red Pill. “They’ve always done that in the past and they’ve never sanctioned him. They always work together for their criminal activities.”

Red Pill says Deripaska worked with the FBI and the CIA not out of the goodness of his heart but “because he’s trying to protect his criminal operation.” She says: “There’s a lot of dirty business going on, no doubt.”

Watch the Oct. 20 episode of "Freedom Force Battalion" here:

https://www.brighteon.com/8bbed2fa-f86a-4c5c-aedc-6e2198f5f0f6

“Freedom Force Battalion” with Melissa Red Pill airs every Wednesday at 11-12 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Learn more about Trump’s corrupt enemies in Russia and within the U.S. by reading the latest articles at Corruption.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

MarketRealist.com

NBCNews.com

CBSNews.com



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

