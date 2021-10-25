Melissa Red Pill: Raid on Russian oligarch’s properties first domino to fall that brings down the “corrupt diseased cabal”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday, Oct. 19, raided the home of Russian industrialist and oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Christian author and conservative political commentator Melissa Red Pill considers the raid as the first “domino that falls” and brings down with it what she calls the “corrupt diseased cabal.”

Deripaska, 53, made most of his fortune in the 1990s and early 2000s in the aluminum industry. At one point he was the CEO of United Company RUSAL, one of the world’s largest aluminum companies and responsible for producing around 10 percent of the world’s aluminum.

Before the Great Recession in 2008 made his net worth collapse, he was the ninth richest man in the world. Now, he has an estimated net worth of between $3 to $5 billion.

FBI refuses to divulge why it raided Deripaska

It is still unclear why the raid took place. A spokesperson for the FBI told NBC News that the agency was conducting “law enforcement activity” at the 11,000-square-foot mansion, without giving any further details.

Deripaska’s home in Washington, D.C. is located in one of the capital’s most exclusive neighborhoods. It is right next to the home of George Conway, husband of former President Donald Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. Conway says he has never seen Deripaska at the residence.

Also on Tuesday, federal investigators searched another residence owned by Deripaska in Greenwich Village, New York.

A spokesperson for Deripaska said the two properties the FBI raided do not belong to Deripaska but to his relatives. This is the only comment anyone in Deripaska’s camp has made regarding the situation. The Russian oligarch rose to prominence due to his alleged close ties to the Russian government.

He was sanctioned in 2018 by the Department of the Treasury for “having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of a senior Russian government official.” (Related: Bombshell: Comey’s FBI approached Russian oligarch weeks before 2016 election to push phony Trump collusion narrative.)

Raid on Deripaska’s alleged properties an important event

“It’s not every day that you see a Russian oligarch’s home being raided by the FBI,” said Red Pill, during the Oct. 20 episode of her program “Freedom Force Battalion” on Brighteon.TV.

During her program, Red Pill gives a summary of the history behind the rise of Russian oligarchs like Deripaska. She talks about how at one point the Russian economy got crushed. During this time, many oligarchs like Deripaska started accruing more wealth and power and acted like crime families in Russia – vying for power with some of the country’s most influential politicians.

“This guy is one of the top dogs over there,” says Red Pill of Deripaska. To stress the importance of the FBI’s raid on Deripaska’s alleged properties, Red Pill compares it to raiding the home of the Queen of England.

“He is someone very, very high up in this crime family [of Russian oligarchs],” says Red Pill.

Red Pill has also highlighted the fact that Deripaska was sanctioned by former President Donald Trump and his administration. According to Red Pill, Deripaska worked very closely with both the FBI and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), possibly to help them take down Trump.

That, Red Pill says, was the reason why Deripaska was sanctioned by the Trump administration. Red Pill adds that the former president has targeted Deripaska as a warning to his other enemies to stop trying to come after him, otherwise they would also be sanctioned or worse.

Red Pill points to an interview Deripaska made with a mainstream media outlet right after he was sanctioned. During the interview, Deripaska denied all of the allegations brought against him. Red Pill notes that he was lashing out at his former allies in the FBI and the CIA who were unable to protect him from Trump.

“They cover for each other’s crimes,” says Red Pill. “They’ve always done that in the past and they’ve never sanctioned him. They always work together for their criminal activities.”

Red Pill says Deripaska worked with the FBI and the CIA not out of the goodness of his heart but “because he’s trying to protect his criminal operation.” She says: “There’s a lot of dirty business going on, no doubt.”

