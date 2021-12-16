Covid “vaccines” are triggering psychiatric disorders in hundreds of thousands of people, data reveal

The most common problem is insomnia followed by anxiety, a “confusional state,” sleep disorders, “nervousness,” “disorientation,” “acute stress disorder,” “restlessness,” hallucinations, depression, “depressed mood,” “panic attacks,” “poor sleep quality,” “delirium,” “agitation,” nightmares, “abnormal dreams,” eating disorders, a “psychotic disorder” or “acute psychosis” or “psychotic behavior,” and tic disorder.

VigiBase also shows 213 reports of Near Death Experience following injection, 57 completed suicides and 25 cases of “exploding head syndrome,” a condition that LifeSiteNews describes as “hear[ing] a very loud noise like an explosion, gunshot or cymbals clanging as though it is right next to them.”

Nearly 30,000 cases of psychiatric disorder post-injection have also been reported to the British Yellow Card, an adverse event reporting system in the United Kingdom.

“The virus that causes COVID –SARS-CoV-2 is known to trigger a powerful immune response, which includes the release of large amounts of proinflammatory cytokines,” say case report researchers.

“It has been hypothesized that a COVID-19 triggered cytokine storm may increase the risk of psychosis,” they added, citing 42 reported cases of psychosis linked to this form of inflammation.

Seeing as how the so-called “vaccines” provoke an inflammatory response in recipients, it is believed that this is the cause behind this sharp uptick in psychiatric disorders.

Are covid “vaccines” causing people to become possessed by demons?

A 2018 study, it turns out, found that college-aged students with higher levels of serum interleukin-6 (IL-6) after vaccination showed some of the most severe depressive symptoms. This was before Fauci Flu shots, of course, but the premise is the same.

Another pilot study from 2017 that looked at childhood vaccine records found that kids who were diagnosed with neuropsychotic conditions such as anorexia nervosa, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and tic disorder were more likely than healthy kids to have recently been vaccinated.

Fast-forward to the present time and people who recently got injected for Chinese Germs are flooding hospitals with all sorts of strange new illnesses that authorities are calling “covid.”

At Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, for instance, a formerly healthy young woman in her 20s was rushed to the emergency department for excess urination. Her family also expressed concerns about her not sleeping well and being anxious all the time.

This young woman had no prior history of mental illness, just to be clear. However, she became so convinced that “covid” was “shutting down” her bowels and kidney function that she basically lost the ability to reason.

It turns out that all the psychological terrorism coming from the White House and mainstream media convinced this poor girl that she her body was failing because of some invisible virus.

The next day, this same young woman returned to the hospital complaining about hearing “accusatory voices.” Blood tests revealed that she had two elevated liver enzymes and high blood pressure from the day prior.

Later on, the young woman was found naked in her hospital room defecating all over the floor. The “vaccines,” it appears, caused her to become demon-possessed and completely psychotic.

Doctors tried to give her psychiatric drugs but the problem only worsened. She reportedly became “increasingly psychotic” and catatonic before eventually suffering a grand mal seizure.

“Her memory was intact, and the young woman responded to doctors’ questions, but only in short sentences, in a monotone flat voice,” reported LifeSiteNews. “She was lethargic with lingering symptoms of catatonia. She could walk, but slowly, and had to be prompted to move.”

